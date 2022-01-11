ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timbers sign forward Tega Ikoba as Homegrown Player for 2022 season

By Portland Timbers Communications
timbers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers announced today the signing of academy forward Tega Ikoba as an MLS Homegrown Player through the 2024 season. Ikoba becomes the fourth prospect of the Timbers Academy program to sign a Homegrown Player contract since the club’s inaugural season in 2011....

www.timbers.com

