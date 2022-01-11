ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-year-old boy dies, 2 others hurt in Topeka house fire

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured in a Topeka house fire, authorities say.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the home when firefighters arrived Monday morning, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

Alan Stahl, of the Topeka Fire Department, said crews had been advised that there might be trapped victims. Firefighters attacked the blaze and found the boy, Alexander Servantez, and a woman inside. Both were suffering from life-threatening injuries when they were taken to a hospital, where the boy died.

A third person was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, while a fourth person escaped unhurt, Stahl said.

The names of the survivors weren’t immediately released.

Stahl said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. There were no working smoke detectors in the house, Stahl added.

Damages were estimated at $120,000, including $80,000 to the house and $40,000 to its contents, Stahl said.

