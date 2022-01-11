ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘American Gods — Seasons 1–3: The Complete Series’ To Hit DVD On March 1st Via Lionsgate

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow the epic war between the Old Gods and the New Gods from start to finish in American Gods — Seasons 1–3: The Complete Series, arriving March 1 from Lionsgate. Released from prison, left adrift by the tragic death of his wife, and suddenly hired as Mr. Wednesday’s bodyguard, Shadow Moon...

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Heels Season One To Be Released On DVD In February

With season two of Heels still a ways away, fans will have enough to catch up on season one via the price of nearly $35.00. The series production company, Lionsgate, announced through a press release that the first season of Heels will be released on DVD on Februray 15. “There...
TV & VIDEOS
iconvsicon.com

‘Vikings: The Complete Series’ Set To Erupt Onto Blu-ray This March!

The final episodes of the multiple Emmy Award® nominated series complete the saga as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment gets set to release Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 2 on Blu-ray and DVD for $29.98 / $24.98 SRP. Out on March 15, 2022 the new three-disc set release includes all-new special features to explore along with extended international versions of the episodes. Additionally, Vikings: The Complete Series, which includes all six seasons of Vikings will also be available for fans to own on Blu-ray and DVD for $159.99 / $134.99 SRP.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Mcshane
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Ricky Whittle
Person
Bryan Fuller
Person
Pablo Schreiber
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Currently Has Two Movies on Netflix’s Top Ten List

Sandra Bullock ought to be crowned the Queen of Netflix. The 57-year-old actress has not one, but two movies on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. This includes The Unforgivable and Premonition, which are ranked first and eighth (respectively). So, what’s all the hype? Let’s start with The...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Gods#Dvd#Lionsgate#House On The Rock#Hannibal#Cast Crew
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
Deadline

Timothy Olyphant To Return As Raylan Givens In ‘Justified: City Primeval’ As FX Greenlights Latest Elmore Leonard Adaptation

Justified: City Primeval has been greenlighted at FX, with Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited series. Seven years on from the end of FX’s Justified, Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions are producing their latest Elmore Leonard adaptation, based on the author’s novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. The development was teased early last year, at which point Deadline revealed Fargo Season 4 star Olyphant was in talks to return. Olyphant also is exec producing alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and original creator Graham Yost, with Dinner directing. The show returns to Givens’...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

Each week, on Tuesday, Netflix publishes a breakdown of the most popular content on the streaming platform. Specifically, the streamer updates four global Top 10 lists, covering both films and movies as well as English and non-English content. And this week's ranking of the most-watched Netflix shows is particularly interesting, because almost half of the Top 10 list is comprised of different seasons of the same show (Cobra Kai, which just debuted its fourth season on Netflix).
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The 7 Dumbest Moments in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) is easily the most hated movie in the franchise, which is saying a lot when you consider just how controversial Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) was on its release! While that film remains equally hated, the final chapter in the sequel trilogy became the final nail in the coffin for fans, which was largely down to some truly baffling storytelling decisions.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp ‘Overblown,’ Says He Turned Down ‘Pirates’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

“Succession” star Brian Cox’s long-awaited memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” is finally hitting shelves on January 18, and if the latest excerpt in Esquire is any indication, this will be a juicy tome. While fans were already treated to pieces of Cox’s brutally honest book back in the fall, a new selection reveals even more Hollywood screed — and why he turned down high-profile projects like “Game of Thrones” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. (Via Variety.) “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Fifteen Years to the Day Bold & Beautiful’s Darlene Conley Died, John McCook Reflects On the Scene Stealer Who ‘Dared to Do What Nobody Else Would’

“Everything about her was unique, and there will never be another like her.”. If you close your eyes while listening to The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook describing the late Darlene Conley arriving at the set, you can almost picture it. “You’d be sitting in the make-up chair early in the morning,” Eric’s portrayer tells Soaps.com, “and you’d hear her entering the studio, practically growling, ‘Hello, darling!'”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy