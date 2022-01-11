ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Catholic Charities 40th Annual Mardi Gras Event Goes Virtual

By Alex Svejkovsky
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- The annual Mardi Gras gala and fundraiser scheduled for later this month is going virtual again. Catholic Charities announced the change Tuesday. The...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Give Kids a Smile, Free Dental Care for Kids Event February 4 & 5

Minnesota Dental Association's annual charitable event Give Kids a Smile is coming up February 4th and 5th. Nearly 1,000 dental professionals around Minnesota will be volunteering their services the first Friday and Saturday of February for kids in need. Give Kids a Smile is the annual charitable event of the Minnesota Dental Association, Minnesota Dental Foundation, volunteer dentists and special sponsors. In 2020 2,173 children statewide received care from 93 hosting clinics, 233 dentists, and 1,350 total volunteers, reports MNDental.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Stearns County, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy