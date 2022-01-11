ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Drac Pack is back in 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, David Spade, and Keegan-Michael Key lead the voice cast of...

www.wataugademocrat.com

flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, 2022. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. Featuring the voice talents of Brian Hull, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. SYNOPSIS:. When Van Helsing’s...
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' Ends Franchise With Final Lighthearted Monster Adventure

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has thus far made a charming go of exploring the deep humanity and family bonds within the realm of monsters, so it makes sense that it’d make a firm Bigfoot-sized step into literal territory for its fourth and final outing. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania sees many of its human and monster characters walking a mile in the other’s shoes, delivering the expected lighthearted romp in the process.
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out The Johnny Monster Bus From Prime Video's HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA With Selena Gomez And Andy Samberg

In celebration of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Amazon Studios & Sony Pictures Animation is embarking on an unforgettable cross-country bus tour to bring fans the ultimate Hotel Transylvania experience! The Johnny Monster Bus and Character Tour will be making its way to the cites below, with giveaways, character meet and greets, and more!
Bowling Green Daily News

'Hotel Transylvania' franchise meanders along in latest installment

Watching “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the latest installment of the animated series, there is a sense of deja vu. Sure, the characters are familiar since this is the fourth installment, but it’s the same spin on the story from previous films in the series that brings back the “We’ve done this before” feeling.
TheWrap

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' Film Review: Fourth Entry Is Freaky and Familiar, but Doesn't Scare the Laughs Away

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” proves yet again the durability and well-crafted nature of Sony’s animated monster-adventure comedies. The company says that “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” will be the fourth and final movie in the kid-friendly fantasy series. It’s also the first “Hotel Transylvania” movie to not be directed by Genndy Tartakovsky (“Dexter’s Laboratory,” “Samurai Jack”) — Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska take the reins — though Tartakovsky has a story and a co-writer credit (along with Nunzio Randazzo and Amos Vernon).
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' on Amazon Prime, the Final Monster Mash in a Mediocre Animation Franchise

I’m thinking Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – exclusive to Amazon Prime – could’ve probably been called simply Hotel Transformania, but we wouldn’t want anyone to get the branding confused with, I dunno, Transformers? The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel? Hotel Rwanda? Anyway, it also should’ve been called TransFOURmania, since it’s the fourth movie in the moderately successful animated movie/video game/TV franchise, and reportedly the final film. Sight unseen, it’s already the least of the features, considering Adam Sandler was replaced by Brian Hull as the voice of Drac, and Genndy Tartakovsky, director of the first three, is out, getting only producer and writing credits here (and is hopefully off making a second season of Primal, or rebooting Dexter’s Laboratory). The movie kept getting bumped down the theatrical release schedule until Sony sold the movie to Amazon, prompting relief in parents who otherwise would’ve felt pressured to spend $83 on tickets and popcorn to take the fam to the cineplex to see a mediocre cartoon. Instead the movie can be half-watched in the background at home, which just might be the fate it deserves.
Insider

Variety

Contenders: A Look at How Makeup and Hairstylists Worked on Transforming Leading Actors

This year is all about transformations. Stellan Skarsgard in “Dune,” Jared Leto in “House of Gucci” and Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” all required hours in the makeup chair and daily application of prosthetics for their roles. At the other end of the scale, Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” and Emma Stone in “Cruella” just needed little accents from a winged liner to a straight line or the perfect bold red lip, and even gold lipstick...
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
The Independent

Who will host the 2022 Oscars?

It’s been a while since Hollywood’s biggest night had a host. The Oscars have been without an MC ever since Kevin Hart departed under a cloud ahead of the 2019 awards, but this year they’re shaking things up. The Academy confirmed earlier this week that this year’s show will indeed have a host but has not yet given any indication of who that might be. Naturally, this development has set tongues wagging across Los Angeles, sparking feverish speculation that the Academy has only encouraged. On Wednesday, they teasingly tweeted: “Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host...
Variety

Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community...
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lawrence Says It Was 'Really, Really Hard' Working With Jonah Hill on 'Don't Look Up'

If you've been on social media at all lately, even for a second, you'll have more than likely seen plenty of chatter surrounding Don't Look Up, which premiered on Netflix over Christmas. The movie has been the talk of the town (read: world) since it was released, not to mention because of its poignant message about climate change, but also its star-studded cast, which features Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more.
Deadline

Disney+ Earth Day Plans Unveiled, Three New Movies And Specials On Tap – TCA

The power of each of us to create change for the better and inspire others with the wonders of the world will be underlined by the Disney+ lineup of Earth Day programming, announced today at the Television Critics Assn. Winter Press Tour. The streaming offerings on tap include Polar Bear, the next wildlife movie from Disneynature; Explorer: The Last Tepui, the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series; and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, a special update based on the 2018 documentary on the making of Apricot Lane Farms. All will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on April 22. For Polar Bear, Disney+...
The Independent

'Scream' scares off 'Spider-Man' with $30.6M debut

After a month at no. 1, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally been overtaken at the box office. Paramount Pictures “Scream” reboot debuted with $30.6 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Scream,” a self-described “requel” that is both the fifth film in the franchise and a reboot introducing a new, younger cast, led all releases over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Paramount forecasts that it will total $35 million including Monday's grosses. “Scream,” which cost about $24 million to make, added another $18 million in 50 international markets. That...
Deadline

‘Encanto’: Read The Screenplay For Disney’s Animated Musical Featuring Some Lin-Manuel Miranda Magic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Lin-Manuel Miranda had three movies open in 2021, but only Encanto has brand new music by the Hamilton creator. In the Heights was based on his stage musical, while Tick Tick… Boom! featured Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical songs. Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), an outcast in a Colombian family where everyone has a unique gift, except for Mirabel. Mirabel’s sister, Luisa (Jessica Darrow), has super strength, and her other sister, Isabel (Dianne Guerrero), can bring vegetation...
Variety

Jon Lind, A&R Exec and Writer of Hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna and Others, Dies at 73

Jon Lind, writer of hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna, Vanessa Williams and others, passed away Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer, his attorney, Jeremy Rosen, has confirmed. He was 73. Lind’s catalog, in which Primary Wave acquired a majority stake last year, included such songs as “Boogie Wonderland” and “Sun Goddess” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Save the Best for Last” by Vanessa Williams and “Crazy for You” by Madonna, the latter two of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Save the Best for Last” was named ASCAP’s Song of the Year in 1992 and...
