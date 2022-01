Lego Overwatch hasn’t had the greatest time of things. I always felt the two brands were a bit of a weird fit – but it was never exactly successful despite having some cool sets. After two ‘waves’ of Overwatch building kits, Lego seemingly canned the majority of a third wave of Overwatch sets thanks to the tepid response. A couple of sets survived, with one planned to release next month - but that’s now been shelved thanks to the ongoing disaster that is the public-facing image and internal operations of Activision Blizzard. Disgraced executives refusing to resign may very well have hammered the final nail into the Lego Overwatch theme.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO