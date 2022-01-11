ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bumper Cars On Ice Return To Bryant Park This Friday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew this year: Look out for special late-night rides with Bumper Cars on Ice on select days. Purchase your tickets at...

getitforless.info

Bumper Cars at Bank of America Winter Village

Bumper Cars on Ice is coming back to Bryant Park Ice Skating Rink soon. This 17,000 square foot rink features free admission ice skating, high quality rental skates, free skating shows, and events. The Rink is open daily through March 6, 2022. Click the “Reserve Tickets” box at the top of this page to reserve skate time. Be sure to use your Bank of America credit or debit card at checkout to receive 10% off skate rentals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Journeys with Jenny to the Ice Bumper Cars

In this week's Journey's with Jenny she jumped in her Nissan Frontier to check out the Ice Bumper Cars at Station Park in Farmington!. ICE BUMPER CARS are open seven days a week and Bumper Car participation is on a first come first serve basis at the Ice Shack. They...
FARMINGTON, UT
cbslocal.com

Stillwater Ice Palace Maze Opens Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Families can get lost in winter fun this weekend. The Ice Palace Maze opens in Stillwater Friday afternoon. It includes a half-mile of twists and turns surrounded by 800,000 pounds of ice. There is also a slippery slide. The maze is open to visitors seven days...
STILLWATER, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Ice bumper cars a big hit this winter

VIRGINIA — Ice bumper cars are “a cool thing” — quite literally — “to have on the Range,” says Virginia’s director of Parks and Recreation. But, even more notably, Virginia is the only place in the state that offers ice bumper cars, added Brian Silber. In fact, gliding effortlessly across the ice after bumping into other riders — a completely different experience from typical bumper cars — is a pretty...
VIRGINIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ice Castles In New Brighton Open Friday

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One silver lining to the recent cold weather: The Ice Castles in the Twin Cities is ready for guests. The company that makes the frozen attraction announced on social media earlier this week that the New Brighton location in Long Lake Regional Park will open Friday. Tickets went on sale Tuesday night. The Ice Castles attraction is returning to New Brighton this winter after the pandemic forced the company to take a season off. This season’s winter playground is set to feature tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, slides, and crawl spaces — all lit in an array of colors. The spectacle took a team of 20 ice artisans about eight weeks to create. Depending on weather, the attraction could last through early March. Ice Castles also has sites in Wisconsin, Utah, New Hampshire, and New York. These have yet to open this winter.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
CBS Denver

Amtrak’s Winter Park Express Returns To Make Trips Out Of Denver

(CBS4) — Amtrak’s Winter Park Express is back. The first train of the season took off from Union Station in Denver at 7 a.m. Friday. (credit: CBS) The train runs out of Denver every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the first weekend of April, arriving in Winter Park in about two hours. The train departs the resort at 4:30 p.m., getting back into Denver at 6:40 p.m. One-way fares for the Winter Park Express start at $29, and kids pay half that price. You can bring your skis and snowboard as carry on luggage for no extra charge.
DENVER, CO
rockfordsun.com

Frosty Fridays Public Ice Skating at Carlson Ice Arena on January 14

Loves Park Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Event Name: Frosty Fridays Public Ice Skating at Carlson Ice Arena. It’s great to skate indoors at the coolest place in town, no matter what the weather is like outdoors! Gather family or friends for some Friday night fun and healthy exercise at Rockford Park District's Carlson Ice Arena, 4150 N. Perryville Rd., Loves Park, IL.
LOVES PARK, IL

