ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Japan forces U.S. military bases to restrict activities to help stem COVID-19 swell

kclu.org
 5 days ago

Some 55,000 U.S. military personnel will be confined to their bases in...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Covid#Military Personnel#Seoul#Npr
dallassun.com

Russia warns US of possible military response

Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
MILITARY
The Independent

NKorea warns of 'stronger' action following new US sanctions

North Korea on Friday berated the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions against the country over its latest missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”In a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, an unidentified Foreign Ministry spokesperson defended the North’s recent launches of purported hypersonic missiles as a righteous exercise of self-defense. The spokesperson said the new sanctions underscore hostile U.S. intent aimed at “isolating and stifling” the North despite Washington’s repeated calls for Pyongyang to resume diplomacy that has stalled over disagreements about sanctions relief...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country’s politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
The Independent

Defence chief: Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said Russia destroying underwater cables could “potentially” be considered an act of war.Sir Tony – who is also the former head of the Navy – also told The Times in his first interview since becoming  head of the armed forces that Russian underwater activity threatens “the world’s real information system”.“There’s been a phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity over the last 20 years,” Sir Tony said.Russia has grown the capability to put at threat those undersea cables and potentially exploit those undersea cablesAdmiral Sir Tony RadakinHe said that meant Russia was able to...
MILITARY
UPI News

U.S. limits travel from military bases in Japan, South Korea

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department has agreed to keep its troops on bases in Japan and limit activities off installations in Korea amid surging cases COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, U.S. Forces Japan and the nation's government announced the rule will take effect Monday and will last for 14 days.
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Military COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Tensions in Japan's Okinawa

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - U.S. military bases in Japan tightened coronavirus prevention measures Thursday, after an explosion of infections in Okinawa, a southern prefecture that hosts dozens of U.S. military facilities. Since mid-December, about 1,000 U.S. military personnel on at least eight bases in Japan have tested positive for COVID-19,...
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea fires missiles hours after criticising US push for new sanctions over its missile launches

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Friday, the country’s third missile test in the first month of the new year, which came just hours after it threatened a “stronger reaction” to fresh sanctions from the US.The South Korean military’s joint chief of staff said it believed Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) one after the other at 2.41pm and 2.52pm KST (5.52am GMT).The missile flew northeast from Uiju, located near the country’s west coast border with China, at approximately 430 km, the South Korean military said.The launch comes shortly after Pyongyang attacked the Joe Biden administration in a...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

China Pushing U.S. and Japan to Deepen Military Cooperation

The two allies are staging joint exercises to prepare for regional conflict that could spill over from Chinese aggression. HACHINOHE, Japan—It was the kind of exercise the U.S. or Japan would typically tackle by itself. On this December morning, the two countries’ soldiers were in a camouflaged tent together, practicing using the planes of one and the missile launchers of another to attack an imaginary ship of an unnamed country that might have been China.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy