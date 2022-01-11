Watch Bring Me The Horizon play for less than 30 people

Though chloe moriondo’s brand of honesty will always stay intact, they are also looking forward to creating more playful and experimental material in the new year. The word “surreal” is a recurring way to describe the last year for 19-year-old artist chloe moriondo. They experienced a meteoric rise within the music scene while the world was at a standstill. However, it’s clear that moriondo used this time to craft bold and compelling music, culminating in the release of their critically acclaimed record, Blood Bunny. As soon as they unveiled the record to the world, legions of fans were immediately on board, due in large part to moriondo’s sincerity, honesty and relatability. In addition to signing with Fueled By Ramen, moriondo was also given the opportunity to refine their craft with exceptional co-writers and producers, helping to transform their infectious bedroom-pop sound into something even bigger.

