ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Are You Cool With Your Antivirus Software Bundling A Crypto Miner? Because Now It's A Thing

By Tim Sweezy
Hot Hardware
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems as though antivirus software companies don't only want to secure your computers nowadays, but your crypto mining efforts on those PCs as well. Customers of two antivirus software products have the ability to opt-in to crypto mining on their protected PCs. The world of cryptocurrency and NFTs...

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antivirus Software#Antivirus Products#Enterprise Software#Software Company#Gamestop#Blockchain Ethereum#Symantec Corp#Broadcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Software
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge leading competitors in the crypto industry, just...
STOCKS
Hot Hardware

Microsoft Defender May Soon Offer Malware Protection For Android And Mac Devices Too

Some people may find this hard to believe, but the built-in antivirus protection in Windows is pretty good these days, and has been for quite some time. Defender routine passes musters by independent AV testing agencies. Unlike other AV solutions, though, it is exclusive to the Windows platform for consumers. Perhaps not for much longer.
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

Why antivirus software isn’t enough to protect your business in 2022

The cybersecurity landscape of the past 10 years has been a fast-changing, unwieldy bog of buzzwords and acronyms. For the average business owner, navigating this alphabet soup to properly secure and protect business interests can feel awkward at best, and cumbersome at worst. Products in the market are coming for your budget dollars with scary pitches and high-value keywords. Let’s take stock of the current environment in which business operates and explain why the traditional endpoint protections of the past may not be enough for tomorrow.
SOFTWARE
chronicle99.com

Is Norton Installing Crypto Miners On Your PC without Your Consent?

Norton is facing a backlash on the internet. Why? – because it has bundled in a crypto-miner along its Norton 360 security software and people are not liking the fact that they are unable to uninstall it as well. Norton being sneaky. According to the Activist Cory Doctorow, Norton...
SOFTWARE
MarketRealist

How to Mine Ethereum With the Norton Antivirus Crypto Mining Feature

Ethereum is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind Bitcoin. Ethereum has become a popular investment because of its promising prospects. Many Ethereum price predictions show that it could hit $10,000 in 2022. Its current peak is about $4,900. If you’re interested in Ethereum mining, Norton Crypto might be a valuable companion to you. How does Norton Crypto work and what are users saying about it?
SOFTWARE
techraptor.net

Heads Up: Norton 360 Now Includes A Crypto Miner

If you're a gamer that uses Norton 360 on your PC - you may want to check and see if your computer is now mining Ethereum when it's idle. Popular Antivirus / security software Norton 360 can enable an Ethereum miner that runs while your computer is idle. Plus, in addition to the subscription you pay Norton, they'll even take a cut of the proceeds - 15% of what your earn through the miner program - NCrypt.
SOFTWARE
Consumer Reports.org

Best Antivirus Software for Windows and Mac Computers

In an era when malware is a looming threat to our computers, the appeal of antivirus software is obvious. But given the wide range of options, it’s tough to choose the one that provides the best protection. That’s why we put more than 30 antivirus programs, including about 10...
COMPUTERS
Ghacks Technology News

Users claim that Norton 360 antivirus installs a crypto miner on PCs

Over the past month or so, we have seen a rise of bloatware added to Microsoft Edge. If you thought that was bad, wait till you hear this. Norton 360 is installing a crypto miner on users computers, it's called Norton Crypto. Are you wondering how an antivirus vendor can...
SOFTWARE
gamepolar.com

Norton 360 Antivirus is Putting in Crypto Mining Software program on Consumer’s Computer systems

It has been came upon not too long ago that Norton 360 is putting in crypto mining software program on the computer systems of its customers. What’s much more unsettling is the truth that the crypto mining software program that Norton installs isn’t that simple to take away by itself. In case you assume it is an exploit or a rogue programmer, assume once more, as Norton additionally skims a fee off the cryptocurrency that is mined.
SOFTWARE
Slate

What Is Antivirus Company Norton Even Doing Mining Crypto on Your Computer?

Over the summer, the antivirus company Norton announced it was adding a new feature to its LifeLock security software: the ability to mine cryptocurrencies using its “Norton Crypto” tool. True to Norton’s roots as a security company, Norton Crypto was billed as a way to help customers improve their cybersecurity by allowing them to mine cryptocurrency without having to rely on “unvetted code on their machines that could be skimming from their earnings or even planting ransomware.” To be sure, there are real security risks associated with downloading and running untrusted mining programs. But, as a general rule, when a company refashions itself as a cryptocurrency business, it’s usually because it’s in trouble and looking to pivot away from a failing business model to something new and cool (and potentially lucrative). In 2018, for instance, when I lived in Rochester, New York, the local business giant Eastman Kodak announced it was launching a “photo-centric cryptocurrency.”
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy