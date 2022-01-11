Holistic Period Care Collections

Entrepreneur Arion Long created Femly, a brand that supports women during their period and postpartum. It has oftentimes been said that if you want something done, ask a Black woman to do it; well, maybe it hasn’t been said often but it is the truth. Many times the thing that drives Black women and serves as a call to action is trauma or hardship. This is exactly what drove entrepreneur Arion Long to create a brand that would support women during their most trying times, their period, and postpartum. Although we are living in a time in which white men in tacky blue suits have the power to police and make life-altering decisions about women’s bodies, no man could never know the pain of losing a child or being diagnosed with a reproductive disorder caused by feminine care products that are supposed to offer support. This is Arion Long’s short story, her why and the birth of Femly a menstrual care brand that offers natural period care.

