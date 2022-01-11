ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Holistic Period Care Collections

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolief is introducing a line of wellness products that are useful for reducing the symptoms of PMS and menstrual cramping. In doing so, the brand is targeting 80%...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Anti-Aging Daily Capsules

The anti-aging daily capsules by Dermlove give individuals another alternative for slowing down the course of time. Dubbed the 'Daily Glow Capsules,' the product is a potent serum that promises to help prevent "accelerated skin aging," as well as reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Users of the anti-aging daily capsules enjoy a more radiant complexion, improved elasticity, and firmness, as well as a visible reduction of dark spots.
SKIN CARE
L.A. Weekly

How Naru Organics Is Redefining Holistic Skincare with Its Life-Changing Products

Our skin is our body’s largest organ; yet, it is surprising how many of us do not take proper care of it. Our skin is a miracle organ and can weather many storms, but sooner or later, the ravages of time and everyday life will start to show. To combat this, Naru Organics was founded with a mission to ensure that organic and clean skincare is accessible and available to all. The company’s Founder, Kaitlin Polk, has been passionate about providing holistic skincare ever since she learned from personal experience there was a massive gap in the market.
SKIN CARE
thewestsidegazette.com

Black-Owned Feminine Care Business Femly Wants to End Period Poverty in 2022

Entrepreneur Arion Long created Femly, a brand that supports women during their period and postpartum. It has oftentimes been said that if you want something done, ask a Black woman to do it; well, maybe it hasn’t been said often but it is the truth. Many times the thing that drives Black women and serves as a call to action is trauma or hardship. This is exactly what drove entrepreneur Arion Long to create a brand that would support women during their most trying times, their period, and postpartum. Although we are living in a time in which white men in tacky blue suits have the power to police and make life-altering decisions about women’s bodies, no man could never know the pain of losing a child or being diagnosed with a reproductive disorder caused by feminine care products that are supposed to offer support. This is Arion Long’s short story, her why and the birth of Femly a menstrual care brand that offers natural period care.
EDUCATION
bronxnet.org

OPEN BXRx Monday: The Five Rings Methodology, Holistic Healing & Much More

On this week's episode of OPEN BXRx Monday, Dr. Bob Lee sits down with Beth Casaponsa-- an Amazon Best-Selling Author and Personal Branding Specialist--who speaks about her book, The Five Rings Methodology and the work she is doing to uplift women through her Women Dreams Boss international community. Then, Dr....
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hormone#Menstruation#Primrose#Pms#Self Care#The Women S Wellness
psychologytoday.com

The Growing Need for Collective Palliative Care

Climate change is threatening our survival as a species. Can we talk about it?. The next 10 years are critical in making good decisions and taking positive action to protect the Earth. Learning how to have palliative care conversations can help us support patients and professionals grappling with this uncertainty.
HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Gen Z Self-Care Brands

Foxtrot recently announced the launch of a new self-care and beauty brand dubbed Best Bubs (short for bubbles). The new line is targeted at Gen Z consumers and pays homage to "youthful joy." The series, according to the brand, " serves as a reminder that finding happiness in the little things, like bubbles, a face mask, or five minutes of TLC, are well within our reach."
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Skin-Caring Foundations

Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation creates the look of skin that's hydrated, plump, smooth and bright thanks to a medium coverage formula that's infused with skincare benefits. The glow-boosting and hydrating formula delivers buildable coverage and boasts long-term skincare benefits thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and a rose complex.
SKIN CARE
Community Impact Austin

Infinite PawsAbilities in New Braunfels offers veterinary rehabilitation, holistic pet care

Infinite PawsAbilities Veterinary Rehab and Conditioning opened at 1445 S. Walnut Ave., Ste. 110, New Braunfels, in November. The specialty practice offers veterinary rehabilitation and holistic medicine to help treat animals with conditions such as osteoarthritis, obesity, tendon injuries and more. Dr. Elizabeth Fowler and Dr. Lindsey Conway are certified...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Women's Health
TrendHunter.com

Positive Lifestyle Trackers

Those who want to reinforce a positive habit can keep track of their behavior with the ‘Habit Tracker.’ According to studies, habits and behaviors become automatic and part of your daily life and routine with 66 days of practice. The Habit Tracker comes with 60 easy-to-use sheets that allow users to track their journey on a weekly basis. With a blank calendar and lines to write down any progress, the tracker encourages people to start whenever they feel ready.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Animal Equity Beauty Campaigns

The Cowfunding campaign by Skin Proud was recently launched to raise money for the Animal Equality Charity. Skin Proud is a cruelty-free skincare brand that aims to reduce the suffering of animals in the Uk and the United States. This month, the vegan cosmetics company will donate up to 50% of online profits to the Animal Equality Charity during its Cowfuding campaign.
ADVOCACY
TrendHunter.com

Cutting-Edge Activewear Collections

Athleisure continues to be one of the most prominent topics in fashion for consumers of all genders, which is seeing brands continue to elevate products in this category as seen with options like the new Seamless Collection by Proof. The collection positions itself as a futuristic range of garments that are meant to easily be at home in the gym or at a social gathering. The collection consists of three styles including the Seamless Jogger, the Seamless Pullover Hoodie and the Seamless Quarter Zip.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Elongated Cross-Body Bags

Jacquemus—a brand created in 2009 by Simon Porte Jacquemus—is offering one of the most interesting elongated cross-body bags on the contemporary market. Dubbed the 'Le Chiquito Long Bag,' the silhouette stays true to the "ultra-simple designs with a raw edge" which the brand favors. The stylish elongated cross-body...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Chlorophyll-Infused Energy Drinks

Health and fitness product retailer GNC has signed a deal with Chlorophyll Water to begin selling the brand's eponymously named energy beverage on GNC.com and at over 240 physical stores throughout California, New York, and Pennsylvania. For those who have yet to hear of the brand, Chlorophyll Water offers a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
myneworleans.com

Holistically Healthy

Remember when GNC was the only place that came to mind when you thought of vitamins and supplements? That or a dusty old aisle in the drugstore your grandmother might take you to. Not anymore. The vitamin and supplement world, in particular the rise of “adaptogens,” has ignited a full-on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TrendHunter.com

Recovery-Focused Fitness Partnerships

CLMBR, the company known for its eponymously named smart climbing machine, has announced a new partnership with the emerging wellness brand Hyperice. As part of the new deal, CLMBR users will be able to buy Hyperice’s percussive massager, the 'Hypervolt 2 Pro,' on CLBMR.com. and at CLMBR's physical, flagship location in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy