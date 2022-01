Like most of you, I’ve spent the last 48+ hours reveling in Georgia’s ascension to the top of the college football world. And to be honest, there were multiple times Monday night where I didn’t see it happening. A putrid offensive performance in the first half was only somewhat mitigated by a defense that wouldn’t break. The third quarter didn’t do much for my confidence either, but the game’s last 10 minutes were a sight to behold. I still paced the floor until Kelee Ringo’s pick 6. And only then, like all of you, did I fully believe that the elusive prize we’ve all wanted for 41 years was finally there to grasp.

