U.S. FAA briefly halted some West Coast flight departures Monday

By Thompson Reuters
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it briefly halted departures at some West Coast airports Monday around the time of reports that North...

Popular Mechanics

Why a North Korean Missile Test Grounded Flights on the West Coast

A hypersonic missile launch in North Korea triggered an unusual response on the U.S. West Coast. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded commercial flights from Oregon to California—a rare move not undertaken since 9/11. The airspace around California's Vandenberg Air Force Base, the home of anti-ballistic missile interceptors, was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Tsunami advisory issued for U.S. West Coast

A tsunami advisory was in effect Saturday for the West Coast of the United States and Alaska after a volcano erupted in the Pacific. "A Tsunami is occurring," the National Weather Service's National Tsunami Warning Center said.
ALASKA STATE
State
Washington State
The Independent

FAA sets rules for some Boeing 787 landings near 5G service

Federal safety officials are directing operators of some Boeing planes to adopt extra procedures when landing on wet or snowy runways near impending 5G service because, they say, interference from the wireless networks could mean that the planes need more room to land.The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that interference could delay systems like thrust reversers on Boeing 787s from kicking in, leaving only the brakes to slow the plane.That “could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway,” the FAA said. Similar orders could be issued in the coming days for other planes. The FAA has asked Boeing and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Taylor Daily Press

Was the North Korean missile temporarily halting air traffic on the US West Coast?

Fact: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered all flights currently scheduled to land at US West Coast airports to land at 2:30 pm Monday, local time. Within fifteen minutes, the order was withdrawn. Temporary suspension of air traffic in the United States usually occurs only during extreme weather conditions. The latter was not the case: the weather was fine.
MILITARY
AFP

US briefly halts some flights after second N.Korea missile launch in days

The United States briefly halted some flights on its west coast after North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile, its second weapons test in less than a week, officials said Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed it had "temporarily paused departures at some airports along the West Coast" on Monday evening local time after the launch, which South Korea's military warned showed clear signs of "progress" from last week's test. The launch came as the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss last week's test of what Pyongyang called a hypersonic missile, though Seoul has cast doubt on that claim. But the South Korean military said the "suspected ballistic missile" launched Tuesday Korean time had reached hypersonic speeds.
MILITARY
The Independent

FAA stopped west coast airplane departures shortly after North Korea missile test

The FAA reportedly halted all departures at several west coast airports around the same time that North Korea was testing a missile. The departures were halted on Monday evening, according to the FAA. The grounding only lasted for 15 minutes. "Full operations resumed in less than 15 minutes. The FAA regularly takes precautionary measures," the FAA said in a statement. "We are reviewing the process around this ground stop as we do after all such events." The agency said it halted the flights "as a matter of precaution”.The FAA has not confirmed as of Tuesday that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

U.S. Briefly Ground West Coast Planes: Here’s Why

A U.S. official announced on Tuesday (January 11th) that an unusual ground stop was issued to west coast planes as a precaution after the North American Aerospace Defense Command alerted that a North Korean missile was launched. According to CNN, the U.S. official reveals that it was on the West...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whtc.com

U.S. approves voluntary departure of some consulate staff from Kazakhstan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States said on Friday it had approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members from the consulate general in the Kazakh city of Almaty, amid an ongoing state of emergency in the country. “U.S. citizens in Kazakhstan should be aware...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. flights still face risks from new 5G service -FAA

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday issued fresh warnings that new 5G wireless service could still disrupt flights, saying there were "big differences" between U.S. aviation protections and those used in France. Late Thursday, the FAA launched a dedicated webpage on 5G and...
FRANCE
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

