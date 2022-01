A Michigan judge has refused to lower a $500,000 bond for the parents of 15-year-old alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley. The decision came at the end of a hearing where prosecutors alleged that the teen was “fascinated with guns and Nazi propaganda” and where James and Jennifer Crumbley, the teen’s parents, shook their heads to contest allegations that they were warned by school officials that Ethan posed a danger and needed immediate mental health treatment.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO