NBA

John Gabriel and Brian Hill to be Inducted Into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

NBA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO - The Orlando Magic will induct John Gabriel and Brian Hill into their Hall of Fame on Wednesday, March 2 at 3 p.m. in Amway Center, near the Nutrilite Magic Fan Experience.** Gabriel and Hill become the 10th and 11th inductees into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame....

