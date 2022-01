Is your CFI the best? You can now nomination them for the 2022 Flight Instructor Hall of Fame. Nominations will be accepted through April 1, 2022. The Flight Instructor Hall of Fame recognizes individuals “who have made significant contributions to aviation education and flight instruction while reflecting credit upon themselves and their profession,” according to officials with the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI).

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO