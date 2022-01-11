State announces plans to order 26 million rapid COVID-19 tests

Report by Paula Antolini, January 4, 2022, 2:15PM EDT. Today’s Distribution is Phase 1 of State’s Rapid Test Allocations Designated for Students and School Staff. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that the State of Connecticut today distributed an allocation of 670,000 COVID-19 rapid self-tests to public and private K-12 schools and early childcare providers statewide. The governor explained that this allocation is the first phase of his administration’s distribution of self-tests for schools and early childcare providers, and he anticipates additional allocations to be announced in the coming days as the state continues securing more tests from vendors.

