ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State announces plans to order 26 million rapid COVID-19 tests

westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Charlie Baker made multiple announcements this morning in...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

State changes criteria for rapid testing, cites national shortage of COVID-19 antigen tests

INDIANAPOLIS — Facing high demand and a national shortage of rapid tests, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its testing procedures Tuesday. The department will extend hours at the community testing and vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The new hours effective immediately, will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Grand Rapids Press

Free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests available to-order beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19

A half billion at-home rapid COVID-19 tests will be available to order starting Jan. 19, the White House announced Friday. The free tests are to be sent, via the U.S. Postal Service, directly to households and will typically ship within seven to 12 days, too long for ideal testing after an exposure. Up to four tests can be requested per residential address by visiting COVIDtests.gov.
MICHIGAN STATE
healthvermont.gov

VERMONT TO PARTNER WITH NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH TO ‘TEST’ ONLINE ORDERING & DELIVERY OF 500,000 RAPID COVID-19 TESTS

VERMONT TO PARTNER WITH NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH TO ‘TEST’ ONLINE ORDERING & DELIVERY OF 500,000 RAPID COVID-19 TESTS. Vermonters should have clear expectations about the pilot project and available supplies. Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced that beginning next week the State of Vermont will...
MONTPELIER, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
betheladvocate.com

Gov. Lamont Announces State Distribution of 670,000 COVID-19 Rapid Self-Tests for K-12 Schools and Early Childcare Providers

Report by Paula Antolini, January 4, 2022, 2:15PM EDT. Today’s Distribution is Phase 1 of State’s Rapid Test Allocations Designated for Students and School Staff. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that the State of Connecticut today distributed an allocation of 670,000 COVID-19 rapid self-tests to public and private K-12 schools and early childcare providers statewide. The governor explained that this allocation is the first phase of his administration’s distribution of self-tests for schools and early childcare providers, and he anticipates additional allocations to be announced in the coming days as the state continues securing more tests from vendors.
HARTFORD, CT
KFVS12

Missouri schools temporarily unable to order more COVID-19 rapid tests from state due to supply issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dwindling supplies of COVID-19 rapid tests could soon have major implications for schools across Missouri. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced it ran out of antigen tests on Monday. Right now schools will not be able to reorder these rapid tests from the state. Schools that have not previously ordered antigen tests are also unable to apply for them at this time.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay State#Covid
mymcmedia.org

County Developing Plan to Distribute Rapid COVID-19 Tests Through Libraries

Montgomery County officials are developing a plan to offer rapid COVID-19 tests through public libraries. “Ultimately, we are working with our library partners on a distribution system,” County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell said during a virtual media briefing Wednesday. He emphasized that the tests are not yet available at libraries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
985theriver.com

State health department puts restrictions on COVID-19 rapid tests

INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday it is making several changes to COVID-19 testing operations due to a high demand and a national shortage of rapid test kits. Effective today, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbslocal.com

Indiana To Restrict Access To COVID-19 Rapid Tests At State, County Clinics

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana health officials say access to rapid COVID-19 tests at state and county clinics will be restricted due to a nationwide shortages. Beginning Tuesday, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
goldrushcam.com

Biden Administration to Begin Distributing At-Home, Rapid COVID-⁠19 Tests to Americans for Free - Available for Order on January 19th

The Biden Administration is Buying One Billion Tests to Give to Americans for Free; Online Ordering of a Half-Billion Tests Begins on January 19th; Builds on Significant Actions to Expand Testing Capacity and Increase Access to Free Testing. January 14, 2022 - Testing is an important tool to help mitigate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
westernmassnews.com

Trinity Health makes change to emergency department visitation policy

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Trinity Health Of New England has made an update to their emergency department visitation policy due to "the prevalence of COVID-19 within our local communities." Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed in the E.D. except for compassionate care visits, which includes end-of-life care, minors, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Baystate Health makes further visitor policy changes amid surge in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More changes are coming to Baystate Health's visitor policy. The health system announced Tuesday that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is asking all hospitals to urge potential visitors to consider deferring visitation, but not totally restrict it, until further notice because of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state and nation.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy