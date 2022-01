Aaron Dell will get his third consecutive start in goal for the Buffalo Sabres on Monday afternoon against Detroit and could be looking at a big workload this week. Coach Don Granato didn't discount the possibility of Dell also playing Tuesday in Ottawa because of the longer-than-normal gap between games, with Monday being a matinee and Tuesday being a night game. Granato said he will evaluate Dell's workload before deciding to go back to him in Ottawa or switching to Michael Houser. The Sabres have four games this week, also hosting Dallas on Thursday and Philadelphia on Saturday.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO