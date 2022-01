Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has announced it will facilitate bank account opening for clients through RAKBANK’s Quick Apply digital kiosk. The new kiosk allows clients to complete their application on the spot, without the need to visit a RAKBANK branch. RAKBANK’s Quick Apply kiosk at the RAKEZ service centre aims to add to the business environment and to help investors to carry out their businesses with ease. This kiosk is part of a long-term partnership between RAKEZ and RAKBANK, under which more kiosks are planned to be installed in different RAKEZ locations.

