ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Drac Pack is back in 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, David Spade, and Keegan-Michael Key...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, 2022. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. Featuring the voice talents of Brian Hull, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. SYNOPSIS:. When Van Helsing’s...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Ends Franchise With Final Lighthearted Monster Adventure

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has thus far made a charming go of exploring the deep humanity and family bonds within the realm of monsters, so it makes sense that it’d make a firm Bigfoot-sized step into literal territory for its fourth and final outing. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania sees many of its human and monster characters walking a mile in the other’s shoes, delivering the expected lighthearted romp in the process.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Film Review: Fourth Entry Is Freaky and Familiar, but Doesn’t Scare the Laughs Away

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” proves yet again the durability and well-crafted nature of Sony’s animated monster-adventure comedies. The company says that “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” will be the fourth and final movie in the kid-friendly fantasy series. It’s also the first “Hotel Transylvania” movie to not be directed by Genndy Tartakovsky (“Dexter’s Laboratory,” “Samurai Jack”) — Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska take the reins — though Tartakovsky has a story and a co-writer credit (along with Nunzio Randazzo and Amos Vernon).
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ on Amazon Prime, the Final Monster Mash in a Mediocre Animation Franchise

I’m thinking Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – exclusive to Amazon Prime – could’ve probably been called simply Hotel Transformania, but we wouldn’t want anyone to get the branding confused with, I dunno, Transformers? The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel? Hotel Rwanda? Anyway, it also should’ve been called TransFOURmania, since it’s the fourth movie in the moderately successful animated movie/video game/TV franchise, and reportedly the final film. Sight unseen, it’s already the least of the features, considering Adam Sandler was replaced by Brian Hull as the voice of Drac, and Genndy Tartakovsky, director of the first three, is out, getting only producer and writing credits here (and is hopefully off making a second season of Primal, or rebooting Dexter’s Laboratory). The movie kept getting bumped down the theatrical release schedule until Sony sold the movie to Amazon, prompting relief in parents who otherwise would’ve felt pressured to spend $83 on tickets and popcorn to take the fam to the cineplex to see a mediocre cartoon. Instead the movie can be half-watched in the background at home, which just might be the fate it deserves.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
David Spade
Person
Selena
Person
Andy Samberg
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Bob Saget Funeral Draws Big Crowd, Including 'Full House' Cast

Bob Saget was a reservoir of goodwill, and it showed Friday at his funeral, where so many people wanted to attend that the cemetery staff had to bring out folding chairs to handle the overflow. As we reported, Bob's funeral is being held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drac#Hotel Transylvania
SheKnows

Fifteen Years to the Day Bold & Beautiful’s Darlene Conley Died, John McCook Reflects On the Scene Stealer Who ‘Dared to Do What Nobody Else Would’

“Everything about her was unique, and there will never be another like her.”. If you close your eyes while listening to The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook describing the late Darlene Conley arriving at the set, you can almost picture it. “You’d be sitting in the make-up chair early in the morning,” Eric’s portrayer tells Soaps.com, “and you’d hear her entering the studio, practically growling, ‘Hello, darling!'”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lawrence Says It Was 'Really, Really Hard' Working With Jonah Hill on 'Don't Look Up'

If you've been on social media at all lately, even for a second, you'll have more than likely seen plenty of chatter surrounding Don't Look Up, which premiered on Netflix over Christmas. The movie has been the talk of the town (read: world) since it was released, not to mention because of its poignant message about climate change, but also its star-studded cast, which features Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rapaport Comments "White Women Popping" On Post About Kanye & Julia Fox

No one is quite sure what Kanye West is up to, but he seems to be jet-setting from coast to coast with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The pair emerged with their relationship quite dramatically, including a mini-essay penned by Fox about her first week with the Rap mogul. The two apparently met in Miami on New Year's Eve and have been inseparable ever since, leaving many to speculate on whether this is a true romance or a ploy to compete with Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

829K+
Followers
126K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy