Los Angeles County, CA

As LA County surpasses 2M total COVID cases, hospitals ‘under enormous strain’

By City News Service Inc.
 5 days ago

With COVID-19 infections still surging, Los Angeles County’s cumulative number of cases throughout the pandemic surpassed the 2 million mark, with 43,582 new cases confirmed in the latest data.

Those new cases lifted the county’s cumulative case total to 2,010,964 since the pandemic began.

Another 13 deaths were also confirmed, giving the county an overall death toll of 27,798.

Health officials have said previously that about 90% of people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of the 13 deaths reported Monday, nine had underlying conditions, according to the county Department of Public Health.

The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals also continued an unnerving rise, reaching 3,472, according to state figures. That was up from 3,364 on Sunday. The number of hospitalized patients being treated in intensive care was 482 as of Monday, up from 435 a day earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnTlH_0dijU3OV00
COVID-19 hospitalizations in LA County as of Jan. 10, 2022. | Graph courtesy of LA County Department of Public Health

The number of hospitalized COVID-positive patients has not been this high since February of last year, during a severe winter surge that at one point pushed the patient number above 8,000.

“With surging transmission and rapidly rising cases and hospitalizations, our already understaffed healthcare providers are under enormous strain as they try to care for so many COVID infected people, including those with mild illness who are looking for help and support, with the unintended consequence of compromising response capacity across the entire system,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Because high community transmission has the inevitable impact of increasing demand for healthcare services, the best way to protect health care personnel and our capacity to care for both those with COVID and non-COVID illness, is to double-down on reducing transmission.”

The county Department of Public Health noted, however, that a majority of COVID hospitalizations are occurring among people who were originally admitted for another reason, and only realized they had the virus when they were tested upon admission.

For the week ending Dec. 26, 55% of COVID-positive hospital patients had been admitted for a different reason — indicating that while they were infected with COVID, they were not experiencing severe virus symptoms.

County health officials stressed, however, that unvaccinated people remain 21 times more likely to wind up hospitalized with COVID than vaccinated people.

The current surge in cases in being driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

“While it is true that Omicron is much more infectious than previous COVID strains, there are many effective strategies available for reducing transmission risks over the next few weeks,” Ferrer said. “At the top of the list is avoiding hazardous activities where people are unmasked and in close contact with others. Gatherings should also be postponed for a few weeks, especially if there are participants who are not fully vaccinated, and everyone cannot test before getting together. Lastly, upgrading masks to those that provide a better barrier against virus particles is a commonsense step that increases our own protection along with those around us.”

The county’s rolling average rate of people testing positive for the virus was 21.4% as of Monday, up from 20.6% Sunday and 20.9% Saturday. The rate was less than 1% in November.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday unveiled a proposed $2.7 billion COVID- 19 emergency response package as part of his budget proposal, including a $1.4 billion emergency appropriation request to bolster testing capacity, accelerate vaccination and booster efforts, support frontline workers, strengthen the health care system and “battle misinformation.”

On Friday, Newsom announced the activation the California National Guard to help provide additional testing facilities and capacity amid the national surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

The announcement came as Omicron continues to spread rapidly across the globe, accounting for at least 80% of COVID-19 cases in California.

On Monday, a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center opened in the City of Industry, at the Industry Hills Expo Center at 16200 Temple Ave. The site features multiple lanes with a capacity of up to 1,000 vehicles, and will offer dual COVID-19 PCR and Influenza A & B (flu virus) test results. The COVID site will conduct testing Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 31.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online at www.TotalTestingSolutions.com.

Another new COVID testing site opened this weekend in Santa Monica — in the former Sears building at 302 Colorado Ave. — with the capacity to test up to 1,920 people daily.

Long Beach — which has its own health department separate from the county — announced an expanded drive-thru and walk-up testing site that opened Monday in the former Boeing parking lot near 3590 E. Wardlow Road. That site has the capacity to test 3,000 people a day.

Surging infection numbers have prompted L.A. County to amend its public health order, requiring employers to provide upgraded masks to employees who work indoors in close contact with others. The order will take effect Jan. 17 and requires employers to provide affected workers with “well-fitting medical grade masks, surgical masks, or higher-level respirators, such as N95 or KN95 masks.”

The revised order also amended the definition of outdoor “mega events,” where masking is required, to 5,000 or more attendees; and the definition of indoor “mega” events to 500 or more people. The numbers align with those in the state’s health order. The county’s order also “recommends” that food and drink be consumed only in designated dining areas.

The upgraded mask requirement for county workplaces mirrors an order released by the county for K-12 schools, requiring teachers and staff to wear higher-grade face coverings. USC announced this week it will require all students and staff to wear higher-grade masks when in-person classes resume.

According to county figures released Thursday, of the more than 6.4 million fully vaccinated people in the county, 199,314 have tested positive for the virus, for a rate of 3.1%, while 3,348 have been hospitalized, for a rate of 0.05%. A total of 625 fully vaccinated people have died, for a rate of 0.01%.

The testing-positivity rate, however, may be artificially low due to the number of people who use take-home tests and don’t report the results.

Overall, 79% of eligible county residents aged 5 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 71% are fully vaccinated. Of the county’s overall population of 10.3 million people, 75% have received at least one dose, and 67% are fully vaccinated.

HeySoCal

Report: Pancreatic cancer reaches highest-ever survival rate of 11%

American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Cancer Facts & Figures 2022 report, released Wednesday, shows that the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer has increased from 10 to 11%. The last time the survival rate for pancreatic cancer increased was in 2020 when it first reached double digits. While this increase...
CANCER
HeySoCal

Omicron-specific COVID-19 testing program coming soon

Cue Health, a healthcare technology company, announced it will develop an Omicron-Genotyping COVID-19 test to be used in professional point-of-care settings as part of the company’s ongoing work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that's been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

