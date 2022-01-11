Daredevil And Punisher Writers Add Netflix Grit To MCU’s Echo

Hawkeye star Vincent D'Onofrio says that Marvel tried to "connect as many dots" as possible to Kingpin's Daredevil origins on Netflix. The new MCU villain appeared on Comicbook.com's ComicBook Nation podcast and talked about this new era on Disney+. There's been so much discussion about the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the last few months. But, in the eyes of D'Onofrio, so much of it is connected in ways that fans just didn't know about what goes where yet. Not everything can make the cut, but a lot of the past seems to be sneaking its way into the MCU. Fans have already seen some of that slow creep during Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye. And from the sounds of things, there are more surprises coming. While there seem to be some differences, they're easily explained when you drill into creative decisions on each property. All you can say is be ready for any and everything going forward. Check out what D'Onofrio had to say down below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO