Jersey Shore mascot Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has officially announced to In Touch Weekly that her long-promised child will be a male-gendered human being. "Everyone said I was going to have a boy, and they were right!" said the reality TV star, whose pregnancy will no doubt form a key subplot to both season six of Jersey Shore and her vanity spin-off Snooki & J-Woww. (Rumors are circulating that Snooki, fearing for her unborn child's safety, has decided to live in a separate house from the rest of the gang on the upcoming Shore season.)

