Environment

Major Cold Snap Settles Across Much of the U.S.

Cheddar News
 5 days ago
It's a painfully cold week across a large portion of the U.S. with more than 185 million Americans experiencing below-freezing temperatures on Monday and 10 million of them dealing with dangerous sub-zero temps.

Cheddar News

