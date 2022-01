HARRISBURG – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie of Berks & Lehigh Counties has been appointed by House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff to serve as majority Chairman of the House Government Oversight Committee. Mackenzie replaces Luzerne County Rep. Tarah Toohil, who left office at the end of December after winning election as a judge on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas. The committee is responsible for keeping government spending and government action in check under legislative responsibility of oversight and management. The nine-member committee investigates matters referred by the speaker, majority leader, or minority leader. The majority party is tasked with appointing five members to the committee and the minority party appoints the remaining four.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO