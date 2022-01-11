The One Food You Should Never Order on a Flight, According to Experts

There are few things better than an iced cold drink to quench your thirst on a hot, sunny day — it's refreshing to gulp a cool, bubbly liquid and relax in the shade. If you can't get your favorite soda or carbonated beverage cold quickly enough, you might be tempted to place it in the freezer to speed the process up. It turns out that this is not a good idea and can result in a mess if the drink bursts. A gooey puddle with possible shards of the glass or aluminum container can be a real pain to deal with. For this reason, Eat By Date is adamant when they caution readers to avoid freezing soda.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO