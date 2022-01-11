ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Popular New England Ice Castles Opening For The Season

By Jason Hall
WXKS Kiss 108
WXKS Kiss 108
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWPpF_0dijOuR900
Photo: Getty Images

The popular Ice Castles in New Hampshire will soon be open for the winter season.

The North Woodstock attraction will officially open its doors on Friday (January 11) at 4:00 p.m., WHDH reports.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday (January 11) at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be purchased online or on-site.

In October, CBS Boston reported the Ice Castles in North Woodstock planned to introduce a Winter Fairy Village and ice sculpture garden when they host attendees beginning "in late December or early January into early March."

“We are excited to bring the magic of Ice Castles back to New Hampshire this winter with an expanded experience,” said Ice Castles’ CEO Kyle Standifird via CBS Boston . “Our mission is to give people a place where they can escape from the hustle of daily life for a moment and step into a frozen fairy-tale world while creating a fun and safe outdoor experience.”

The Ice Castles annually attract tens of thousands of locals and tourists with tunnels, towers, slides and other features sculpted out of ice to celebrate the winter season.

Construction on the ice castles is reported to begin "as early as next week" and typically involves a team of 20 individuals building the structures between 8-12 weeks, depending on the weather during construction, CBS Boston reports.

Last year, allowed attendance and the facility itself were both limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Remembering Now Abandoned Colorado Amusement Park

Heritage Square was an amusement park located just outside of Golden, Colorado from 1959 to 2018. The park was perhaps most well-known for its 'Alpine Slide,' a slide that took attendees on a one-of-a-kind ride down a mountain. The slide was so large that before it was torn down following the park's closure, it could be easily spotted from the highway below.
GOLDEN, CO
WMUR.com

Popular New Hampshire attraction opens Friday

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A popular New Hampshire attraction in North Woodstock is set to open Friday. Over the last several weeks, ice artists have been growing and placing massive icicles that make up the Ice Castles. The castles include LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and...
WOODSTOCK, NH
cbslocal.com

Ice Castles In New Bright Set To Open This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One silver lining to the recent cold weather: The Ice Castles in the Twin Cities are almost ready for guests. The company that makes the frozen attraction announced on social media that the New Bright location in Long Lake Regional Park will open Friday. Tickets go on sale Tuesday night.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Boston Magazine

Head North for an Adventure as Gigantic Ice Castles Return to New Hampshire

The most regal 20 million pounds of ice you've ever seen. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best of New England and beyond. The secret to bearing New England winters? Lean into them. We realize that’s easier said than done, but having a list of local winter activities on hand helps. And as far as winter activities go, it may warm your chilly heart to learn that one of the more unusual annual attractions has returned—the Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
KARE 11

Ice Castles open Friday at Long Lake Regional Park

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Looking for more ways to take advantage of an already frigid Minnesota winter? Grab your warmest gear and cameras for a trip to the New Brighton Ice Castles. On Friday, Jan. 7, the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park open for the season. Throughout...
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Boston Globe

Enjoy frozen fun at New Hampshire’s massive Ice Castles

The annual attraction is made of 20 million pounds of ice. Ice Castles, an interactive winter playground full of slides, fountains, and thrones in North Woodstock, N.H., is adding a fairy village to this year’s frozen fun. The 20-million pound attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors every winter, features cascading towers of ice, tunnels, slides, crawl spaces, fountains, and more, all embedded with color-changing LED lights. Visitors can also stroll through an illuminated Mystic Forest, slide down a snow tubing hill, and hop on horse-drawn sleigh rides through a lit up wooden trail on the multi-acre site. New this year: an ice sculpture garden and illuminated Winter Fairy village.
LIFESTYLE
WRGB

Bit by bit, a castle of ice grows in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, NY (WRGB) — It’s a first for NY state and it’s being done by a company called Ice Castles. They’ve been making them for 11 years now in other parts of the country, and soon New Yorkers will have their chance to come and explore the one being built here in Lake George.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WSAW

Eagle River ice castle now open

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular wintertime destination is ready for the public in Eagle River. Crews from the Eagle River Volunteer Fire Department tirelessly work to erect a castle made of ice blocks, each year, if the weather allows. Beginning on the weekend nearest to the New Year,...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Sculpture#New England#Weather#Whdh#Cbs Boston#Ice Castles
kmyu.tv

Utah Ice Castles to open Friday, tickets on sale Tuesday

MIDWAY, Utah (KUTV) — The Midway Ice Castles, one of Utah's most popular winter attractions, will be opening up to the public starting this Friday. The attraction at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center will open starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Tickets will go on sale starting at...
MIDWAY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
KPCW

Ice Castles return to Soldier Hollow

A Midway winter staple of the past decade is returning to Soldier Hollow this weekend. Tickets are on sale to visit the ice castles starting this Friday at 6 p.m. Spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski says the event should bring in tens of thousands of visitors to the colorful ice display through early February.
MIDWAY, UT
twincitieslive.com

Ice Castles

One of Minnesota’s most popular winter attractions is set to open in just two days. TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich is at the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. For tickets and more information, click here.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Ice Castles Open This Weekend

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (CBS) – Woodstock, New Hampshire has transformed into a winter wonderland. The ice castles opened to the public on Friday. Artists have been working for weeks to create and place hundreds of thousands of icicles into towers, tunnels, and slides. A winter fairy village and an ice sculpture garden are new additions this year. General admissions tickets start at $20.  
WOODSTOCK, NH
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Castles Opens in New Brighton January 7th Tickets on Sale Wednesday

These are photos from the exhibit in 2020, but it gives you an idea of what you can expect. It's in five different cities across the country, and New Brighton is one of them. Right before the pandemic hit with all of the closures of 2020, we were able to check out this great event. It's back for 2022, and opening next weekend. The hours and dates will be subject to the weather. The past few years the exhibit has been in Stillwater, Excelsior, and New Brighton, which is where it is again this year. It's really very cool. When you think about the time it took to make all of those ice formations that are anything from rooms, to tunnels, to slides both for kids and adults, it's pretty awesome.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Westport News

Popular Norwalk ice cream shop to stay open year-round

NORWALK — Mr. Frosty’s Ice Cream Shop, a Norwalk summer staple, is now open year-round. The walk-up ice cream stand previously operated seasonally, but recently announced on social media it would remain open during the winter for the first time. Customers will be able to order dessert through...
NORWALK, CT
FOX43.com

The incredible ice castle you’ve got to see

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — It's an ice castle tradition decades in the making. Firefighters and other volunteers in Eagle River, Wisconsin, are celebrating after completing a masterpiece made of ice. Using 2,000 massive blocks of ice, they created a magical castle in the downtown area of the small, northern Wisconsin city of 1,398 people.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WXKS Kiss 108

WXKS Kiss 108

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston's #1 Hit Music Station and the home of Matty in the Morning

 https://kiss108.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy