CLINTON, MD (January 14, 2022) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is proud to have been recognized by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" publication, marking the hospital's dedication to heart patients two years in a row. ACC uses this national recognition to highlight hospitals, centers, and health

