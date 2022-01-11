United Airlines is reducing flights amid Omicron surge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were dozens of flight delays and cancellations as a snowstorm swept into the Baltimore/Washington metro region on Sunday, according to data provided by FlightAware. The flight-tracking website showed that there were 114 flight delays and 121 flight cancellations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as of 11:15 p.m. Southwest Airlines was responsible for over half of the canceled flights—with 91 flights canceled. The company also had the largest number of delayed flights. It shouldered 88 of the 114 delays, per the data. Airport staff worked around the clock to keep runways, roadways, and parking lots safe, according to air service officials. About 140 BWI Marshall Airport employees perform snow removal operations on runways and taxiways. Meanwhile, contractor personnel provided additional support to remove snow from roadways and public parking lots, officials said in a statement on Sunday. About 60 specialized vehicles were used for snow removal operations. Flights could still be impacted by the weather on Monday, officials cautioned.

