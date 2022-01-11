Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

At the end of last week, we spoke about Spotify's push to add... well, more visible ads, while listening to its podcasts. It seems like Spotify users have a little bit more bad news to swallow: If you were waiting for Spotify HiFi, it sounds like you'll be waiting indefinitely. In a thread on Spotify's community site, users have been asking where Spotify's HiFi offering is — especially as competitors like Tidal and Apple Music have either made big pushes to include (or always included, in Tidal's case) lossless and high fidelity audio on their platforms in the past year or so. With Spotify originally saying its HiFi offering would hit in 2021, to enter 2022 with no "timing details to share yet" makes things look a little bleak at best. Spotify's high fidelity woes aside, we're talking about everything from Garmin's new incognito sport smartwatch, Carhartt WIP's new collection and an e-bike that literally has "adventure" in its name. This is Today in Gear.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO