Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

By Gregory Babcock
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince offering the ability to pay in cryptocurrency in 2020, PayPal has only remained bullish when it comes to the blockchain. Now the company has plans to offer its own stablecoin (effectively, a blockchain-based currency that's backed up one-to-one with a non-crypto, real-world asset like the U.S. dollar)....

Is Ford Planning a Tailgate Killer App to Beat Ram and Chevy?

For most of its existence, the tailgate has been a fairly simple piece of engineering: a door that folds up and down on the back of a truck bed. But the pickup truck wars are as cutthroat as any geopolitical rivalry, if ultimately less bloody, so it was only a matter of time until this untapped well of innovation was popped open.
Fast Retailing CFO: ‘It’s Time to Review and Increase Prices’

The rising costs that spurred many U.S. apparel and footwear brands to hike prices are forcing Japan’s fast-fashion giant do the same. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
CES 2022: The Latest News and Gear

As Day 2 of the shortened three-day show neared its conclusion, we took a break to report on a handful of products that caught our attention. Its takes chutzpah to jump into the bustling and seriously overcrowded headphone arena but at least Viwone has a novel take on the category not to mention a unique name. The startup is so new that its website isn’t even up and running: You’re greeted with a Coming Soon banner and encouraged to subscribe to their newsletter. But that didn’t stop them from trekking to Vegas to unveil a collection of stylish headphones featuring 64GB or 128GB of internal memory.
Germany’s antitrust probe of Google products steps up a gear

The finding that Google has “paramount significance across markets” is the first such decision taken by Germany’s Federal Cartel Office (aka the Bundeskartellamt) — which has ongoing procedures assessing the same vis-à-vis the market power of Amazon, Apple and Meta/Facebook — and it stands for five years, paving the way for antitrust interventions which could prefigure incoming pan-EU ex ante rules also targeting tech giants’ overbearing market power (aka, the Digital Markets Act).
Is This The Fastest Way To Learn Music Production Gear?

With so much choice out there, finding good quality information can take a whole load of time you might not have to spare. One solution Groove 3 claims to cut through the noise, we take a look. Isn’t YouTube Just As Good?. If you’ve ever watched someone at the...
Online-only Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 raised $3.4 million for charity

That’s a wrap on this year’s Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) charity speedrunning marathon! As with the past few events, AGDQ 2022 was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Despite this, viewers helped raise an astonishing $3.4 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Of this, about $3.2 million was raised through donations from viewers and a portion of the proceeds from event merchandise, while the remaining $200,000 came as a result of Twitch subs and bits. Donations are still trickling in as of this writing, and will likely see a small bump once final merchandise totals come in.
Toyota Wants to Steal a Trick from Apple for Its Used Cars

Cars are swiftly becoming more like tech products. That has its drawbacks, like software subscription fees coming to many vehicles shortly. But cribbing ideas for the tech world may also bring some exciting benefits. Toyota, for instance, is exploring incorporating one of Apple's best ideas. You're probably familiar with Apple's...
Today in Gear: Begin Your Week Here

At the end of last week, we spoke about Spotify's push to add... well, more visible ads, while listening to its podcasts. It seems like Spotify users have a little bit more bad news to swallow: If you were waiting for Spotify HiFi, it sounds like you'll be waiting indefinitely. In a thread on Spotify's community site, users have been asking where Spotify's HiFi offering is — especially as competitors like Tidal and Apple Music have either made big pushes to include (or always included, in Tidal's case) lossless and high fidelity audio on their platforms in the past year or so. With Spotify originally saying its HiFi offering would hit in 2021, to enter 2022 with no "timing details to share yet" makes things look a little bleak at best. Spotify's high fidelity woes aside, we're talking about everything from Garmin's new incognito sport smartwatch, Carhartt WIP's new collection and an e-bike that literally has "adventure" in its name. This is Today in Gear.
Some of the Best Air Purifiers on the Market Are on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. According to the EPA, Americans spend roughly 90% of their time indoors — where airborne pollutants are "often 2 to 5 times higher than typical outdoor concentrations." While that might seem scary at first glance, don't fret, because it's easy to deal with those pollutants with the simple purchase of a great air purifier. And now you can choose between two from Blueair for up to 21 percent off on Amazon right now.
Carbon Fiber Watches Aren’t a Gimmick. They’re Lightweight, Tough and Cool-Looking

It started with carbon fiber: that dark, woven-textured material with myriad industrial uses, familiar to consumers in the likes of cars and bicycles. Strong, lightweight and cool-looking, it found its way into watchmaking years ago. But the use of carbon composites and materials has evolved, and more watch brands are even developing their own proprietary versions.
RS Recommends: The Best Phone Holders for Your Bike

The best phone holder for bike handlebars can be a game-changer. You can easily check texts, follow GPS navigation, change music or monitor workout data — all without stopping or awkwardly pulling your phone out of your pocket while riding. But not all bike phone mounts are made equal: the best phone holders for bikes keep that expensive smartphone securely locked in, even on the bumpiest of rides. Read on for the best phone holders for bikes, whether you’re cycling on the road, to work or on the mountain. What Are the Best Phone Holders for Bikes? When it comes to choosing the...
