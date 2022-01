Each year, I look ahead at what’s new in consumer technology to guide you through what you might expect to buy — and what will most likely be a fad. Many of the same “trends” appear again and again because, to put it simply, technology takes a long time to mature before most of us actually want to buy it. That applies this year as well. Some trends for 2022 that tech companies are pushing are things you will have heard of before.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO