2022 Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings - Hunter Greene is #1!

By Wick Terrell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hardly surprising that a former #2 overall draft pick with a 105 mph fastball landed as the top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds system, but it’s been an admittedly long road for Hunter Greene despite still just being a 22 year old. A forearm strain, Tommy...

NJ.com

Melky Cabrera, member of Yankees’ 2009 World Series winner, retires

Melky Cabrera, the starting center fielder for the Yankees’ 2009 World Series winning team, has retired. “I think the time has come for me to retire from MLB,” Cabrera said on social media in Spanish. Cabrera hadn’t played since 2019. Just three players from the Yankees’ last world...
Austin Hendrick
Matt Mclain
FanSided

3 Red Sox prospects who will debut and steal playing time in 2022

Which Red Sox prospects will debut in 2022 and steal playing time from current major leaguers?. Looking forward to prospects making their big-league debuts is one of the only ways to get through the long, dark offseason (and this year, MLB lockout), and the Boston Red Sox have several prospects who are set to debut in 2022.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs open the international signing period by reportedly agreeing to deals with 2 top-50 prospects

The Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball’s international signing period Saturday by agreeing to deals with two highly ranked infielders. The Cubs most notably are signing shortstop Alexis Hernandez (Dominican Republic) for $1.3 million, third baseman Adan Sanchez (Panama) for $1.5 million and shortstop Jefferson Rojas (Dominican Republic) for $1 million, according to MLB.com. ...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox reportedly sign outfielders Oscar Colás — the No. 5 rated international prospect — and Erick Hernandez as MLB’s international signing period opens

Outfielder Oscar Colás, the No. 5 international prospect according to MLB Pipeline, came to terms on a $2.7 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported Saturday. According to Sanchez, the Sox and outfielder Erick Hernandez agreed to terms on a $1 million deal. MLB Pipeline ranks Hernandez as the No. 28 international prospect. Colás, who was born in Santiago de ...
Cincinnati Reds
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Texas Christian University
UCLA
Baseball
Sports
fantraxhq.com

Top-100 Dynasty Shortstop Prospect Rankings

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2021. The shortstop position is undoubtedly the most desirable position to play on the diamond. Growing up, everyone wanted to play shortstop due to the notoriety and importance of the position. If a team has a bad defensive shortstop, it shows. If they have a standout shortstop, that shows even more, especially if that shortstop also excels offensively. So, it should be no surprise that my top-100 dynasty shortstop prospect rankings are loaded with talent and deeper than the deepest parts of any ocean on the planet. The top four below all currently sit within my top-8 overall and 14 within my top-50. There are plenty of potential breakouts for 2022 as well that make for great dynasty league targets.
MLB

