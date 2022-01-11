ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSuUD_0dijLavE00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou , the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program.

Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” in 1969. Angelou, who died in 2014 at the age of 86 , was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 by President Barack Obama.

The quarter design depicts Angelou with outstretched arms. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry.

Who will be eligible this week for a 4th COVID shot?

The mint’s program will issue 20 quarters over the next four years honoring women and their achievements in shaping the nation’s history.

Additional honorees in 2022 will be physicist and first woman astronaut Sally Ride, and Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Also honored this year will be Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools, and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, the Senate sponsor of legislation directing the mint to issue the quarters honoring women, applauded the Mint’s selection of Angelou for the first coin.

“This coin will ensure generations of Americans learn about Maya Angelou’s books and poetry that spoke to the lived experience of Black women,” she said in a statement.

Here’s when you can end a COVID quarantine

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the nation’s first female Treasury secretary, said, “Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country …. I’m very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”

The Biden administration announced soon after taking office a year ago that it planned to replace Andrew Jackson’s portrait on the $20 bill with abolitionist Harriet Tubman, a leader in the Underground Railroad. However, since that announcement the administration has provided no further details on its plans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
YourCentralValley.com

Newsom: Stimulus checks ‘likely’ to be included in revised California budget proposal

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, money for another round of stimulus checks to California taxpayers likely will be included when Gov. Gavin Newsom updates his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year in a few months. The tax rebates were not part of the initial $286.4 billion proposal unveiled by the governor earlier this week, though […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Sally Ride
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Mint#Black Women#Ap#The United States Mint#Covid#The Cherokee Nation#Santa Fe#Chinese American#D Nevada#Senate#Americans#Treasury
YourCentralValley.com

David Valadao announces re-election bid for newly drawn 22nd Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Representative David Valadao (R-Hanford) announced his re-election bid for California’s newly drawn 22nd Congressional District Wednesday. The new district includes Delano, Porterville, Hanford and parts of Bakersfield. The new district will be 43 percent Democrat and 26 percent Republican, according to maps from the L.A. Times. “My commitment to the Central […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
YourCentralValley.com

These are the highest rated beers in California

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ENVIRONMENT
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy