Popular New England Ice Castles Opening For The Season

By Jason Hall
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The popular Ice Castles in New Hampshire will soon be open for the winter season.

The North Woodstock attraction will officially open its doors on Friday (January 11) at 4:00 p.m., WHDH reports.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday (January 11) at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be purchased online or on-site.

In October, CBS Boston reported the Ice Castles in North Woodstock planned to introduce a Winter Fairy Village and ice sculpture garden when they host attendees beginning "in late December or early January into early March."

“We are excited to bring the magic of Ice Castles back to New Hampshire this winter with an expanded experience,” said Ice Castles’ CEO Kyle Standifird via CBS Boston . “Our mission is to give people a place where they can escape from the hustle of daily life for a moment and step into a frozen fairy-tale world while creating a fun and safe outdoor experience.”

The Ice Castles annually attract tens of thousands of locals and tourists with tunnels, towers, slides and other features sculpted out of ice to celebrate the winter season.

Construction on the ice castles is reported to begin "as early as next week" and typically involves a team of 20 individuals building the structures between 8-12 weeks, depending on the weather during construction, CBS Boston reports.

Last year, allowed attendance and the facility itself were both limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

