I don’t mind paying for an occasional paper bag, but can’t they make them so that they will last until I get the groceries in the house?. Let me start by saying that I don’t have a problem paying a nickel (or more) for a paper bag. I usually take my own reusable bags, but we all get caught, from time to time, stopping into the store and realizing we left our bags at home. Or getting halfway through our shopping and realizing that we left our bags in the car. In those instances, I don’t complain about having to pay for the provided paper bags.

