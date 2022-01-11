ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ordinary Joe - Episode 1.13 - Aftermath - Press Release

Cover picture for the article01/24/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Cop Joe...

spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 2.09 - Sucker Punch - Press Release

LIAM AND DAN SET UP AN UNEASY ALLIANCE – When he hears that Serano (guest star Henderson Wade) is out on bail, Dan (guest star Dave Annable) panics and asks Liam (Keegan Allen) for help. Liam doesn’t trust Dan but Dan makes him a tempting offer that would put Serano behind bars for good. There is just a small catch – Liam can’t tell Walker (Jared Padalecki) what’s going on. Meanwhile, Geri (Odette Annable) decides to have an open mic night at the Side Step and encourages August (Kale Culley) to hit the stage. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#209). Original airdate 1/27/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

SEAL Team - Episode 5.13 - Pillar Of Strength - Press Release

In the penultimate episode of the season, Bravo will need all hands on deck for a massive mission to shut down the Venezuelan nuclear program, but the biggest threat to their success could be one of their own. “Pillar Of Strength '' premieres Sunday, January 16 exclusively on Paramount+.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Queens - Episode 1.11 - I'm A Slave 4 U - Press Release

“I’m A Slave 4 U” – While Eric and Naomi are conflicted on what is best for JoJo’s future as it relates to the entertainment industry, Jill attempts to help a young troubled actor struggling against an overbearing parent. Elsewhere, Valeria fights for an opportunity to lean into her Puerto Rican heritage on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, JAN. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Wonder Years - Episode 1.12 - I'm With the Band - Press Release

“I’m With the Band” – When Dean loses his position as first chair saxophone in the school band, Bill lays the pressure on him to earn it back. But after a talk with Lillian, Bill realizes he’s being a bit too harsh and forcing his own dreams upon Dean on a new episode of “The Wonder Years” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Snow Globe

This was a weak comeback after the cliffhangers in the winter finale. While Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 10 featured some sweet moments, it lacked the emotional punch it needed after the two cliffhangers it dropped in Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 9,. Where was the actual aftermath of Joe...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Women Of The Movement - Episodes 1.05 + 1.06 (Season Finale) - Mothers And Sons / The Last Word - Press Releases

“Mothers and Sons” – The two mothers at the center of the Emmett Till murder, Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley, testify about his character in front of a packed courtroom. (TV-MA, LV) “The Last Word” – After the verdict is reached and the story becomes international news, a movement begins – and Mamie Till-Mobley fights to defend Emmett’s legacy. (TV-MA, LV) The season finale of “Women of the Movement” airs THURSDAY, JAN. 20 (8:00-10:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Episode 4.14 - Unto the Breach - Press Release

As the team gathers to mourn the loss of someone dear, Max and Helen realize the extent to which New Amsterdam has changed since they left. Bloom struggles with a big decision while Reynolds decides to take his concerns for his patients to a new level. Dr. Fuentes once again reminds the New Amsterdam team who is in control.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.11 - Camping Tent, $39.99 - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Camping Tent, $39.99” – While Connor looks to Tom for advice on how to come clean with Denise about a sensitive matter, Marina is surprised to learn that Sarah didn’t like her when they first met on an all-new “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

4400 - Episode 1.10 - Give Up The Ghost - Press Release

LIGHTS OUT - With everyone at the Bois Blanc still on edge, the government deals another blow to the 4400. Meanwhile, Jharrel (Joseph David Jones) gets some shocking information about his brother, Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Andre (TL Thompson) continue to grow closer, and Mildred (Autumn Best) resurfaces. The series also stars Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Derrick A. King, Cory Jeacoma, Khailah Johnson, and AMARR. Ayoka Chenzira directed the episode written by Bradley Estrin-Barks (#110). Original airdate 1/24/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Prodigy - Episode 1.07 - First Con-Tact - Press Release

Episode 107 – “First Con-tact” (Available to stream Thursday, January 13th) When a mentor from Dal’s past persuades him to use their Federation cover for personal gain, they quickly discover Starfleet has protocols for a reason. Written by: Diandra Pendleton-Thompson. Directed by: Steve Ahn, Sung Shin.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Kenan - Episode 2.06 - 2.07 - Press Release

-- "THE WHOLE ENCHILADA" 01/24/2022 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Monday) : Kenan has doubts about introducing his secret girlfriend, Janay, to his family. Pam pursues a new business opportunity with Gary, but her competitive nature gets in the way of her own success.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Naomi - Episode 1.03 - Zero To Sixty - Press Release

Zero to Sixty (All New!, HD, TV-PG,) LEARN TO WALK BEFORE YOU CAN RUN – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) gets guidance from Dee (Alexander Wraith) as she learns to harness her powers, all while juggling her everyday life as a teenager finishing her college application. And as Naomi’s obsession with uncovering answers has her and her friends engaging in dangerous behavior, Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) seeks out the help of an old friend to help further his plans. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme and guest starring Stephanie March. Sheldon Candis directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama (#103). Original airdate 1/25/2022.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 6 preview: The aftermath of key death

We know that 1883 season 1 episode 6 is going to have a lot to unravel — especially when it comes to the aftermath of a key death. At the end of episode 5, we lost Ennis in a pretty brutal fashion: He was shot by thieves in the midst of a horrific attack. While Margaret and the group took out a good many, it was Elsa herself who took the show at the person responsible for killing her potential love interest.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.12 (Season Finale) - Kiss It Up To God - Press Release

ANGELA VOWS TO CLEAR HER MOTHER'S NAME AND BRING DOWN TEDDY ON THE SEASON FINALE OF "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, JANUARY 25 ON FOX. As the Illumination Ball nears, Angela and Leah team up to discover the truth about what happened between Teddy and Eve in 1984. Angela must make a choice between Tyrique and Nate in "Kiss It Up To God," the season finale episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Jan. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-112) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

4400 - Episode 1.11 - You Only Meant Well - Press Release

"You Only Meant Well" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) TEMPERS FLARE - While Shanice (Brittany Adebomola) helps to prepare the Bois Blanc for a celebration, others are preparing for war. LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) returns to the hotel and we learn what she has experienced out in the real world and what she knows about the 44orum. After a disturbing incident, Hayden (AMARR) realizes the comfort of Kaminsky home may not be what is safest for everyone. Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with his brother but is Manny (guest star Calvin Seabrooks) to be trusted and what is his connection to Claudette (Jaye Ladymore)? Meanwhile, an unfortunate misunderstanding might prove fatal for one of the 4400. The series also stars TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Daniel Willis directed the episode written by Jackie Decembly (#111). Original airdate 1/31/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Two Sentence Horror Stories - Episode 3.05 - 3.06 - Press Release

"Teeth" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV) BEFORE I MET YOU I WAS IN A DARK AND LONELY PLACE... - A couple leaves the city for a romantic weekend in the woods, only to find themselves the target of a group of hostile locals. Naomi King, Savannah Basley, Trevor Lerner, Chelsea Jackson, Gainaele Royer and Shawn Stewart star. Kathleen Hepburn directed the episode written by Lisa Morales. (#302). Original airdate 1/30/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Call Me Kat - Episode 2.05 - Call Me Your Biggest Fan - Press Release

KAT ENCOURAGES MAX TO BE CREATIVE ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, ON FOX. Kat pushes Max to enter a jingle contest being held at the Middle C to boost his confidence. Meanwhile, Carter doesn't know how to react when Randi puts nail polish on his son in the all-new "Call Me Your Biggest Fan" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Feb. 3 (9:00-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-205) (TV-14 D, L)
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.04 - Kabayan - Press Release

THONY PLEADS WITH A POTENTIAL DONOR TO HELP LUCA ON AN ALL-NEW "THE CLEANING LADY" MONDAY, JANUARY 31, ON FOX. Lou Diamond Phillips ("Prodigal Son") and his Daughter, Gracie Phillips, Make Guest-Star Appearances. Facing a heartbreaking setback with Luca's treatment, Thony desperately takes matters into her own hands. But when...
TV SHOWS

