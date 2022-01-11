ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Allen, Chase Young love Washington's new uniforms

By Bryan Manning
 6 days ago
Washington fans have spent the past week playing private detectives on social media after the team released the latest “Making the Brand” video giving a brief glimpse at the team’s new uniforms.

In Washington’s rebranding effort, it has chosen three players for the Feb. 2 reveal: Allen, Chase Young and Terry McLaurin. It’s no surprise Washington chose the three franchise cornerstones for the hype campaign surrounding the new name and logo.

As you might expect, Allen, Young and McLaurin have not only seen the uniforms but also know the new team name, even though they didn’t necessarily admit it Monday.

All three players gave their takes on the new uniforms, which should excite fans for the next three weeks.

“The jerseys look phenomenal,” Allen said, per Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. “Everything works. I’m just really happy with the way things turned out, and I think the fans are going to love it.”

Young had a positive review, too:

“They’re tough, I ain’t gonna fake,” Young responded.

McLaurin was just honored to be a part of the process.

“That’s humbling,” McLaurin said. “With this rich history of this organization, to be a guy in his third year to be able to help with this rebranding and this new culture shift, I don’t take that lightly. I would like to think that speaks to what they think of me and what I mean to this organization.”

Allen admitted he wasn’t sure what to expect going into the process but was happy with the outcome.

“It’s better than I was expecting, to be honest,” Allen said. “I had my doubts going into it, but after leaving it, I was super happy, and you could see the time and the effort put into it.”

It’s official, Washington fans, you can be excited for Feb. 2.

Comments / 23

American Made
5d ago

uniform will suck, teams need to stop putting black in their jerseys unless they are original to team colors, it just looks stupid

Reply
4
dude
5d ago

After having to be the WTF’s they’ll probably enjoy being called the redskins again.

Reply
6
shoes
5d ago

I think they should be called the redskins! Yea. Thats a catchy name!

Reply
8
State
Washington State
