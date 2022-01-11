Misfire Premiere “Fractured” Music Video

Nekrogoblikon have released a music video for their new single "This Is It." The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Fundamental Slimes and Humours." They had this to say about the new track, "We're excited to finally release 'This Is It,' the second single from our upcoming album The Fundamental Slimes and Humours.
Cali reggae staple Mystic Roots returns with the world video premiere for one of their top fan-favorite songs, “Things To Say”! Debuting exclusively today on Top Shelf Music before it hits their YouTube channel, be one of the first to view a wonderful compilation of the band’s European voyage to entertain U.S. troops overseas.
Vein.fm‘s new studio album has officially been christened “This World Is Going To Ruin You“. A March 04th release date has been slated for the effort via Closed Casket Activities in North America, while Nuclear Blast will be handling the release in all other territories. The group...
Chicago rockers Burned In Effigy have released a music video for their new song "Doomsayer". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Rex Mortem," which is set to be released on January 28th. Bassist Matt Watkins had this to say about the track, "Doomsayer was a song we wrote not...
Arkaik‘s new single “Wayward Opulence” received its online premiere this week, with a music video for it having been made available below. The song is taken from their next album, “Labyrinth Of Hungry Ghosts“, which The Artisan Era will have out on March 11th. The band commented of the track:
Rising UK post hardcore band Static Dress have uploaded a music video for their latest single, “Di-SinTer“. The song boasts a guest cameo from King Yosef and an official music video for it directed by the band themselves is ready for your to experience below.
September 2021 brought the release of a new album named Human Erase by the Minneapolis-based extreme metal band Coffin Rites, preceded by a full premiere at Decibel, which rightly acclaimed the album as “one of the year’s most crazed black/death records”, but one that would also appeal to hardcore kids alike. “It has mood, menace, and a barrage of riffs like a doomsday air strike.”
Emerging Americana artist Yardan, aka Steve Yardan, introduces “Buzzin’ Fly,” which is not only his debut single but an alluring re-imagining of a song by Tim Buckley, the father of Jeff Buckley. Produced and arranged by Andrew Hendryx, the mandolinist for Americana band Yarn, “Buzzin’ Fly” features...
What happens when you marry the classic “Wall of Sound” aesthetics of girl groups with David Lynch vibes? Well, you get Curtis Godino Presents The Midnight Wishers! They will drop their brand new self-titled LP, due February 11, 2022 via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise Recordings. Ghost Cult brings you the hypnotic first single and music video for “No Place Like Home!”
A soul-stirring quintet is kicking off 2022 with a new single. Detroit-based family group Shelby 5 has released the video for their single “Boom” featuring Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae. The group that’s signed to Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins’ Lifestyle Music Group label is comprised of Don, Courtney, Drea, Trent,...
Urban Vault presents the exclusive video premiere for South London-based emcee Ultra_Eko’s brand new track VENOM. ‘Venom’ is Ultra_eko’s first release of 2022, and the opening single from the forthcoming album, ‘On Trial, Part One’, released in March, the first half of a two-part album.
Klukwan resident and Diné (Navajo) artist Clara Natonabah wrote and sang a Navajo song that was featured in a Disney Junior Shake Your Tale with Chip 'N Dale music video. The song, titled "Hózhóogoo Dahwiit'áál" (We Will Sing in Beauty), was released on YouTube and appears in the cartoon where the popular Disney cartoon characters dance to Natonabah's song.
French crust/hardcore/grind practioners Feral unveiled new music video "The Great Reset". New album 'Spiritual Void' to be released on January 21st and CD/LP/Tape & Digital through Source Atone Records & Basement Apes Industries. About 6 years after the official release of their debut full-length effort 'Doomwalk', French crust/hardcore/grind practioners FERAL...
Behemoth vocalist/guitarist Adam “Nergal” Darski has launched a claymation music video for his Me And That Man track “Blues And Cocaine“. That song finds him joined by ex-Misfits vocalist Michale Graves. Nergal had the following to say about the track, which appears on this past November’s Me And That Man album, “New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2“.
Toronto, ON-based singer-songwriter, Sia Shells has unveiled a video for her single, “BRB”. The new track encourages checking out of reality to hone the magic and creativity we all harness inside. She expands,. “Think of it as a new age meditation mantra, where we temporarily disconnect from the...
Cult Of Luna have unveiled another new track from their upcoming album “The Long Road North“. You can get your first taste of “Into The Night” from the effort via the below visualizer for it. Metal Blade/Red Creek will have “The Long Road North” out on February 11th.
As musicians embrace new technology, and integrate new gadgets and gizmos into their songs, other artists — whether they’re trying to balance the scales or not — are heading in the other direction. Take NOW Ensemble, a group of composers and performers creating chamber music for the 21st century.
