ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: EFL Did Not Receive Complaints About Liverpool's Postponement With Arsenal Despite Reports

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

The EFL did not receive any formal complaints after Liverpool's match with Arsenal was postponed, only to find out most of Liverpool's positive Covid test were false.

Earlier on in the week, reports from The Athletic suggested that EFL received a number of complaints regarding Liverpool's postponement of the Carabao Cup match against Arsenal, after confirmation of Trent Alexander-Arnold's was a correct positive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBBSQ_0dijCB0y00
IMAGO / PA Images

Prior to their EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal, Liverpool were forced to shut down the training ground by Public Health England following an outbreak of positive Covid results.

Liverpool got their request to postpone the match accepted from the EFL. This was welcomed with outrage on social media from rival fans, despite Liverpool following correct Government guidlines.

Following the earlier reports from The Athletic about receiving complaints, Liverpool Echo report they understand that that is not the case and the EFL has not received any complaints about Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • What Could Jurgen Klopp Do With Liverpool’s System Whilst Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah Are Gone?

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Brentford boss expecting ‘tough battle’ between Ivan Toney and Virgil Van Dijk

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has backed Ivan Toney to give Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk another good battle on Sunday.The Bees forward produced a superb display in the last meeting between the clubs in September, grabbing an assist and generally being a constant thorn in the Reds defence’s side with his aerial presence.While Toney largely got the better of Van Dijk in the 3-3 draw, the Dutch centre-back did produce a game-saving tackle late on to deny the former Peterborough striker a potential winning goal.Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield, Frank said with a smile: “Virgil is a decent defender so it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Efl Cup#Efl#Covid#Public Health England#Liverpool Echo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Joel Matip: The Man, The Myth, The Legend

This is a look into why Joel Matip has become an unsung hero at Liverpool and how important he has become for Jurgen Klopp. Let's get this straight. Joel Matip is one of the best defenders in the world. Although Virgil Van Dijk is considered correctly as the best in the world, it unfortanatelty takes limelight of Matip. Let's give him the limelight he fully deserves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Divock Origi Decides He Wants To Leave Liverpool, 'Proposed' To Inter Milan

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has decided he wants to leave Liverpool this January, and he has been offered to Serie A Champions Inter Milan, according to reports. The Belgian - who has scored five goals in all competitions for the Reds this season - has been linked with moves away for several seasons, and this looks to be the window he is offloaded due to his contract situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
689
Followers
3K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy