Music

“Grab Bag” House Party Vibes w/ DJ Nico (Nickie’s)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrought to you by the producers of Family Affair SF comes Grab Bag, a night of house party vibes and...

$12 Concert w/ Glass Spells and Rose Haze Live at Bottom of the Hill (SF)

Is Anthony Ramirez (Bass / Synthesizers) and Tania Costello (Vocals). Glass Spells have won the attention of many by their nostalgic synth-driven sound with a modern twist, incorporating several elements from Indie, post punk, and modern electronic to create rhythms that will not get out of your head. https://www.glassspells.com/. TOPOGRAPHIES.
$1 Drink Fridays: “Battle of the Decades” DJ Party (North Beach)

$1 Drink Fridays: “Battle of the Decades” DJ Party (North Beach) Fridays are now a little bit more awesome. Did someone say $1 drinks?. Monroe in North Beach hosts “Battle of the Decades” DJ party and happy hour every Friday with a DJ spinning progressive tunes. Every hour is a different decade – with drink prices to match – $1 drinks during ’60s hour, $2 drinks during ’70s hour, and so on.
Megan Fox Goes Edgy in Black Corset Cutout Dress and Lace-Up Heels With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Milan

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the first time since becoming engaged. The couple was seen in Milan on Friday heading to Dolce & Gabbana’s showroom. Fox went for an elevated but dark look consisting of an intricate black dress covered by a black leather, leopard print-lined coat. Her midi dress featured a knitted material with cutouts on the bodice as well as a corset top. Fox added necklaces to her look and wore her dark hair in waves. Her fiancé went with a similar edgy look, with a bit more color. He wore a neon pink fuzzy turtleneck...
Fifteen Years to the Day Bold & Beautiful’s Darlene Conley Died, John McCook Reflects On the Scene Stealer Who ‘Dared to Do What Nobody Else Would’

“Everything about her was unique, and there will never be another like her.”. If you close your eyes while listening to The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook describing the late Darlene Conley arriving at the set, you can almost picture it. “You’d be sitting in the make-up chair early in the morning,” Eric’s portrayer tells Soaps.com, “and you’d hear her entering the studio, practically growling, ‘Hello, darling!'”
“Toddler Tuesday” Outdoor Rooftop Music Fun (Salesforce Park)

“Toddler Tuesday” Outdoor Rooftop Music Fun (Salesforce Park) Join Music Together of San Francisco every Tuesday for outdoor fun intended for toddlers ages one to four. This program is free and open to the public. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the Main Plaza. Everyone’s welcome...
Win Tickets ($50): The Spill Canvas @ Lola’s Room | Alternative Rock, w/ Harbour

With a slew of albums under their belt including 2005’s One Fell Swoop, 2007’s follow-up No Really, I’m Fine (which was released on Warner and reached the number 2 spot on Billboard’s Top Heatseekers chart), 2012’s Gestalt and 2018’s EP Hivemind, the Spill Canvas has returned with Conduit, its first LP in almost a decade. Listening to these 10 songs it’s clear that Conduit is more than a new Spill Canvas album. Rather, it’s the start of a second phase for the band. Together, vocalist Nick Thomas, longtime bassist Landon Heil, drummer Bryce Job and lead guitarist Evan Pharmakis, reached deep into Thomas’ heart and soul to create something that bristles with the earnest, emotional urgency that was always at the band’s core, but which also reflects who Thomas is now and everything that made him into that person. Conduit was recorded at Soundmine Studios in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. Self-produced by the band with help from their manager John Rupp, it was mixed by Soundmine Studio owner Dan Malsch and then mastered by GRAMMY Award-winning mastering engineer Emily Lazar (Beck, the Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Haim and The Killers). The result is a collection of rich, full songs that, while still recognizable as The Spill Canvas, certainly highlight Thomas’ intention for this to be the start of something new. At its heart, though, the purpose of the band remains the same as it always was – to write songs that move people and to be able to connect with them.
The T Sisters at Almost Famous Wine Lounge (Livermore)

21+ Doors at 6PM. Main act starts at 7:30pm. If there is a listed opener opener will start at 6:45pm. Proof of COVID19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of event required upon entry. Distinguished by close harmonies, catchy melodies and potent lyricism, the T Sisters have created...
DJ Zinc : XOYO Residency (Week 1)

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) DJ Zinc takes over London's infamous XOYO every Friday in January, taking you on a musical journey through all of his influences. Customer reviews of DJ Zinc : XOYO Residency (Week 1) Average rating:. 94%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review.
Legendary R&B Singer India Arie Uses 10-Year Challenge To Rip Music Industry To Shreds

India Arie (or india.arie) has sold over 10 million albums worldwide thanks in part to her double-platinum 2001 debut Acoustic Soul. With over two decades of experience, the veteran R&B singer has endured the highs and lows of the music industry. So when the Denver, Colorado native took notice of the viral 10-year challenge (#10YEARCHALLENGED) on social media, she used it as the perfect opportunity to speak her truth.
Paris Hilton Goes Colorful in a Tropical-Printed Caftan and Neutral-Colored Rothy’s Mary Jane Flats

Paris Hilton rides a camel in style. The entrepreneur posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her vacationing in Dubai and saddled upon a camel. For her festive ensemble, Hilton opted for a tropical-printed, multicolored caftan and pants set that perfectly matched her vibe. Under, she popped on a black tank top for a touch of color contrast. The caftan’s flowy demeanor matched the pant’s loose-fit for a modern look. She accessorized with a pair of black and brown aviators and a pink scarf tied around her head. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) When...
Eclectic Electric Holidays w/ Cosmic Amanda at Bar Fluxus (SF)

Embark on a musical journey at Bar Fluxus for one of those memorable “all styles all smiles” nights with Nino Msk and surprise guests. Nino has been playing for more than a decade in SF. He’s had yearly DJ residencies at legendary spots like Elbo Room and Revolution Cafe. Host of the weekly radio show Espresso Sesh on BFF.fm, Nino is constantly on the hunt for new music. His sets reflect his philosophy of fresh, good vibes worldwide.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

