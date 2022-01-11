“Grab Bag” House Party Vibes w/ DJ Nico (Nickie’s)

With a slew of albums under their belt including 2005’s One Fell Swoop, 2007’s follow-up No Really, I’m Fine (which was released on Warner and reached the number 2 spot on Billboard’s Top Heatseekers chart), 2012’s Gestalt and 2018’s EP Hivemind, the Spill Canvas has returned with Conduit, its first LP in almost a decade. Listening to these 10 songs it’s clear that Conduit is more than a new Spill Canvas album. Rather, it’s the start of a second phase for the band. Together, vocalist Nick Thomas, longtime bassist Landon Heil, drummer Bryce Job and lead guitarist Evan Pharmakis, reached deep into Thomas’ heart and soul to create something that bristles with the earnest, emotional urgency that was always at the band’s core, but which also reflects who Thomas is now and everything that made him into that person. Conduit was recorded at Soundmine Studios in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. Self-produced by the band with help from their manager John Rupp, it was mixed by Soundmine Studio owner Dan Malsch and then mastered by GRAMMY Award-winning mastering engineer Emily Lazar (Beck, the Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Haim and The Killers). The result is a collection of rich, full songs that, while still recognizable as The Spill Canvas, certainly highlight Thomas’ intention for this to be the start of something new. At its heart, though, the purpose of the band remains the same as it always was – to write songs that move people and to be able to connect with them.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO