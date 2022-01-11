ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Online Meditation Talk

 5 days ago

Begin the New Year with a meditation talk and sitting from guest speaker...

Lunchtime Meditations

Dang! This event has already taken place. Take 30 minutes in the middle of the day to connect to your heart, cultivate inner peace and happiness, and clarify your intention for the day. You are welcome to attend these live stream guided meditations. No previous experience is necessary. $3. Disclaimer:...
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library hosts online talk with genealogist

Discover how the weather affected your ancestors and family history during a special online program from Mentor Public Library at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 19. Professional genealogist Ari Wilkins will explain how weather events caused death, disease, migration, property loss and other cataclysms that affected a family’s story. Wilkins’ talk is hosted by the library’s Back to Your Roots Genealogy Group, which is open to anyone who’s interested in researching their family history.
MENTOR, OH
Join my online cycling class FREE!

Hi, I have been teaching Online Indoor Cycling classes via Zoom for a few years now but I recently started a group on MyFitnessPal and would like you to join. Anyone interested in nutrition and fitness inspiration plus FREE cycling classes via zoom please join my group "AngelsNCC Members" on MyFitnessPal. Here I will add all the details for you to join the zoom meetings for indoor cycling classes and so much more. Thank you!
CYCLING
Art Accelerated announces free online classes this winter

Have you always wanted to improve your drawing and painting skills?. This winter is your opportunity. Thanks to very generous grants from the Roundhouse Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation, and the Oregon Cultural Trust, Art Accelerated is able to host two ongoing classes free of charge. “Basic Drawing & Beyond” and...
TILLAMOOK, OR
Fitness center talks online coaching, accountability

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 2022 is here and that means folks are taking on their New Year’s resolutions. Fitness centers around the area said they have seen more people wanting to work out recently. One gym in Cape Girardeau said they are seeing more online interest lately due...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Free online programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, Jan. 10, at 7 pm. The group will discuss “The Daughters of Yalta: The Churchills, Roosevelts, and Harrimans: A, Story of Love and War” by Catherine Grace Katz. The book tells the story of the fateful “daughter diplomacy” of Anna Roosevelt, Sarah Churchill, and Kathleen Harriman, three glamorous young women who accompanied their famous fathers to the Yalta Conference with Stalin in the waning days of World War II. A physical copy of this book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. If you are not already on the Book Club’s email list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/daughters-of-yalta or by calling 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to this event. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Free online electronic music exhibition launched by Google

Google launched its 'Music, Makers & Machines' online multi-media exhibition last week to celebrate electronic dance music. Hosted by the Google Arts & Culture platform, the free exhibit details the history of the synthesiser, pioneering artists, legendary music studios, and the evolution of the music and clubbing culture that later followed. It can be accessed on desktop, or via Android and iOS.
CELL PHONES
Meet Pawp, the easiest way to talk to a vet online

If we learned anything from the past two years, it’s that telehealth is the wave of the future. That said, if a doctor can check our vitals via Zoom, our pets deserve the same love, affection and care online, too. Yes, this exists, and we honor Pawp for making...
PETS
“Real Talk Oakland” What is Consciousness?

What is consciousness? Are you conscious? Can you prove it? Will AI ever become conscious? When you die, will your consciousness cease to be?. Join Real Talk Oakland for community and meaningful conversation, live music, art, and more exploring the beneﬁts and detriments of psychedelics. Please copy ticket link...
OAKLAND, CA
6 Easy Ways To Get Your Indoor Cat Slim & Trim

Our cats, especially if they’re indoor cats, are often a little thicker around the middle than they should be. So, why not include your feline friend in your New Year’s Resolution, and help them get slim and trim too? Here’s how! The post 6 Easy Ways To Get Your Indoor Cat Slim & Trim appeared first on CatTime.
WEIGHT LOSS
Titans of Comedy at Atlas

Reserve your table for 2 or more and enjoy delicious coffee, drinks and lunch on their outdoor parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the afternoon away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area’s Fave comedians. Denise Lee, Rahul Sudharsen, Evelyn Erie Diamond, Lee Wyatt Stuart.
TV & VIDEOS
“Toddler Tuesday” Outdoor Rooftop Music Fun (Salesforce Park)

“Toddler Tuesday” Outdoor Rooftop Music Fun (Salesforce Park) Join Music Together of San Francisco every Tuesday for outdoor fun intended for toddlers ages one to four. This program is free and open to the public. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the Main Plaza. Everyone’s welcome...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Best Gluten-free Products to Buy Online

A decade or so ago, the gluten-free diet was rather rare, mostly reserved for people diagnosed with celiac disease, which is an autoimmune condition triggered by an allergy to gluten. However, the increase in the awareness of celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), as well as the potential inflammatory nature of gluten has rapidly exploded the popularity of going gluten-free.
LIFESTYLE

