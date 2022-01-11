Free Online Meditation Talk

The Phoenix Book Club, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults of all ages, will meet virtually on Monday, Jan. 10, at 7 pm. The group will discuss “The Daughters of Yalta: The Churchills, Roosevelts, and Harrimans: A, Story of Love and War” by Catherine Grace Katz. The book tells the story of the fateful “daughter diplomacy” of Anna Roosevelt, Sarah Churchill, and Kathleen Harriman, three glamorous young women who accompanied their famous fathers to the Yalta Conference with Stalin in the waning days of World War II. A physical copy of this book may be reserved at https://www.ccls.org. An e-book copy may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. If you are not already on the Book Club’s email list, registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/daughters-of-yalta or by calling 610-933-3013 x132 to receive an invitation to this event. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO