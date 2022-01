Henry Cejudo wanted to make history with a title shot against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272, but UFC president Dana White had different plans. After Max Holloway withdrew from his trilogy bout with Volkanovski a collection of UFC fighters reached out for the opportunity to fill in. Cejudo was one of those fighters and did his best to try to get White’s attention. After all, Cejudo is a former UFC double champ at flyweight and bantamweight. A win over Volkanovski at featherweight would have resulted in “Triple C” becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in three separate weight classes.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO