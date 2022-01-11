ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Alba Swears This Multi-Tasking Serum Stops Acne & Wrinkles From Forming

 5 days ago
There’s a handful of celebrities who somehow never look a day older than they did when they first entered the spotlight. One prime example is Jessica Alba . It’s truly quite the enigma, because whether she’s wearing full glam or a fresh face, her skin always looks glowy, smooth and clear. The question is: How does she manage to have such a fabulous complexion 24/7?

The actress told The Skincare Edit that iS Clinical’s Active Serum is the key to her age-rewinding complexion. “I have a brilliant facialist called Shani Darden, who looks after my skin,” she said. “She recommended iS Clinical Active Serum and said it would stop me from getting wrinkles and breakouts. And she was right—I haven’t broken out during this pregnancy and I’ve noticed the fine lines starting to go away.”

Now you might be thinking, “wait, I’ve totally seen this blue tincture before, but where?” Well, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Camila Mendes, Lucy Hale, Brenda Song and loads of other A-listers have sung their praises for the Active Serum. If all of Hollywood is in on this skincare secret, we want in, too.

Below, learn about how this super serum evens out skin tone, refines pores and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles all at once. Its $142 price tag might have your jaw on the floor, but if there’s anything to invest in this new year, it’s your skin. One look at the reviews makes us think it’s worth every penny, too.

“This has been my holy grail for hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation from acne scarring . I have used prescription spot treatments for years and have never experienced results like I have from using this product,” wrote one shopper. “It is gentle enough to use in the AM and PM and pairs really well with the iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus.”

iS Clinical Active Serum $142


Buy Now

To break it down for you, the Active Serum calls on a blend of unexpected yet innovative ingredients. Glycolic acid derived from sugar cane, lactic acid from bilberry, and salicylic from white willow bark combine together to gently exfoliate your skin and give your pores an extra deep clean . On top of all that, mushroom, of all things, gives you a luminous complexion.

According to the brand, you’ll see visible results within just a couple of days . You might feel your skin tingle upon application, which is why those with super sensitive skin might steer clear of this formula. Otherwise, it’s suitable for all skin types and ages, including people with acne.

If smooth, youthful, clear, bright skin is what you’re after, look no further than iS Clinical’s Active Serum. It has a 4.7-star rating on SkinStore, with many reviewers reiterating Jessica’s take on the product.

“This is expensive, but to say it’s worth it is an understatement. I’m on my fourth bottle of this stuff, it’s the only thing in my routine I keep consistent,” wrote another shopper. “This is a complexion saver . It not only keeps my breakouts at bay, but if I ever do get a stray pimple, this speeds up the healing incredibly quickly.”

It seems as though there’s a consensus on the anti-aging Active Serum. It simultaneously fights acne, wrinkles and so much more . Not only are the results quick to show up, they’re made to last so that your skin can look forever flawless.

