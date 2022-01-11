In the Kitchen: Grilled Salmon with Dijon

We enjoy restaurants where we don’t need to worry about the stuff that mum told us off for doing at the dinner table. Making a mess, talking too loud, reaching for food across the table, picking up our food – all the stuff that makes eating fun. Delhi Diner, one of the most indestructibly popular restaurants in Chapel Market, is one of those places. Prices are low and portions are generous, so you’ll come away full and not much poorer. Order beers and poppadoms while you look at the menu, and then order loads of chops and kebabs and side dishes. And bread. And a few curries. And rice.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO