A study done at Georgetown University found that nearly 40% of Americans aged 51 and older are overweight. Adult obesity is a big concern for the USA. When people become older, it gets more difficult to lose weight, since people become less active than they were when they were young. When people live a sedentary lifestyle, it is a lot easier to gain weight than to lose it. Here are a few ways to lose weight as you become older.

9 DAYS AGO