Finding an affordable home in any city is possible, but perhaps not on the top location. Whether you’re renting or buying, the cost will depend on the property size, proximity to city centers, and transit. Since not every New Yorker can’t afford to live in good locations in the Five Boroughs, moving to Jersey City is a great option. New Jersey and three state areas provide a slower pace for more affordable costs than NYC. Thus, if you’re considering becoming a resident of Garden State, you might want to explore which housing option suits you better: to rent vs. buy in Jersey City?

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO