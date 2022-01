When, late last year, I finally made it to Dhamaka — the Lower East Side restaurant your friends have surely talked about — there were a few dishes I knew I had to order thanks to all the research done (generously) for me by the dining public: the paneer tikka that people rave about, the pressure-cooker pulao that New York Times critic Pete Wells talked up, and the paplet fry, to name a few. (I’d forgotten about that rabbit dish you have to order in advance; I may always be thinking about my next meals, but I’m not the type to actually plan ahead.) While the paneer was as creamy as advertised, the dish that really caught my attention was one ordered on a whim: the bharela marcha, a Gujarati side dish of stuffed peppers.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO