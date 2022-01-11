In the Kitchen: Banoffee Pie

This Veggie Pot Pie is just as comforting and delicious as it's traditional Chicken Pot Pie counterpart. It's full of flavor and perfect for the vegetarians in your life!. When my parents went out at night when I was a kid they would leave my brother and I with one of two foods: frozen fish sticks or Chicken Pot Pie. I don’t know if I was more upset about them going out or having to eat these frozen meals that tended to be reheated and mushy. The first time I had a homemade pot pie it was a total revelation. Not only was the crust perfectly crisp, but the filling was piping hot and creamy with tender bite sized pieces of vegetables.

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO