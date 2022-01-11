ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Kitchen: Irish Seafood Chowder

By Jamie Parfitt
KDRV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis recipe for Irish chowder is both adaptable and delicious – you can easily vary it to suit your taste. Smoked fish, such as salmon, is the only essential seafood item, as it adds the depth of flavor needed to support more delicate seafood like bay scallops, shrimp and...

www.kdrv.com

