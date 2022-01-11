ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Kitchen: Prawn Pad Thai

By Jamie Parfitt
KDRV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA favorite street food in Thailand, Pad Thai packs many layers of flavor, color and texture into a simple rice noodle stir-fry. This recipe calls for prawns, however, you can substitute chicken, pork, tofu or vegetables to suit your taste. Serves: 4. Difficulty: moderate. Prep time: 15 min. Cook...

